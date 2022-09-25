Huawei and UDSM’s CoICT launch ICT practice center

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

Dar es Salaam: Huawei Tanzania and the University of Dar es Salaam (UDSM) have inaugurated an Information and Communications Technology (ICT) practice center at the University’s College of Information and Communication Technologies (CoICT) located at Mikocheni area in Dar es Salaam.

The project that aims to deliver a hands-on practical experience for students and ICT professionals was inaugurated by the Deputy Minister of Information, Communication & Information Technology, Eng. Kundo Mathew during the Commemoration of UDSM 60th an.d CoICT 10th years Anniversaries event held in Dar es Salaam over the weekend.

Speaking about Huawei’s move, Eng Kundo, congratulated the Chinese company for its efforts in developing and nurturing the ICT sector in the country noting that the government is very pleased with the company's contribution to stimulating the growth of the important sector.

"It is just a year ago since I launched the Huawei ICT Lab project of the University of Dodoma and today again I have just launched the Information and Communications Technology (ICT) practice center here at CoICT which is also backed by Huawei. This is a big thing and we have every reason to thank and congratulate Huawei for their efforts,'' he said.

Speaking during the event Huawei Tanzania Deputy Managing Director Mr. Shang Xiaofeng said that the Centre targets to train more than 200 engineers yearly including students and graduates to boost the country’s talent ecosystem in the coming years.

"Building a long-term relationship and platform for resource sharing, joint development efforts, and mutual benefits is the responsibility of us all. I firmly believe Huawei-UDSM ICT Practice Center, together with Huawei ICT Academy will be the cornerstone in achieving this common target," said Mr. Shang.

According to Mr. Shang, the company is currently implementing multiple projects benefiting thousands of students and industrial practitioners with a view to building ICT capacity and improving ICT development in Tanzania.

“These projects include the flagship program Huawei ICT Academy, Huawei ICT Competition as well as Seeds for the Future exchange program’’ he mentioned adding that the initiatives are critical and essential for the realization of National Vision 2025 as President Samia Suluhu Hassan states publicly.

He further noted that Huawei will remain committed to innovation in digital infrastructure, creating value for customers and partners.

‘’Huawei insists on investing more than 10% of its sales revenue in R&D every year, and plans to keep increasing this investment. In 2021, we spent 2.4 billion US Dollar on research and development, compared to a total of 120 billion US Dollar over the past decade. We have set up 86 basic labs around the world, and invest more than 3 billion USD in basic research each year’’

In his remarks during the event, the Vice Chancellor of the University of Dar es Salaam, Prof. William Anangisye praised the existing relationship between the university and various development stakeholders including the Chinese Huawei company.

