IMC shines as best Innovative Marketing Agency of the Year

Dar es Salaam. Imperial Marketing and Communications (IMC) an experiential marketing agency that provides clients out of the box interactive activation solutions and integrated marketing services has been the named the most innovative Marketing Agency of the Year in "Excellence In Interactive Marketing" , "Pioneers in Immersive and Interactive Technology" and "Innovative Consumer Engagement" during the Tanzania Marketers Awards hosted by the Tanzania Marketing Science Association (TMSA).

The event, which took place in Dar es Salaam over the weekend, attracted 14 different categories and was aimed at encouraging more professionalism in the marketing ecosystem.

Speaking in Dar es Salaam, Imperial Marketing and Communications Managing Director Murtaza Ebrahim they were pleased with the honour.

‘We are pleased to have received this award in such a competitive market and it shows our commitment in transforming how business engages with their customers and ensuring they are able to amplify their products and services through innovation.” said Murtaza.

He added: We are really thankful to our customers who have trusted us and given us the opportunity to shift from traditional marketing to accepting the new concept “Phygital” , which means physical and digital interaction using interactive and immersive technology to promote their businesses. We are committed to providing even more cut edging innovative solutions to uphold this position and ensure our customers.

Murtaza further said, ‘We are so fortunate that our company Imperial Marketing and Communications has been recognized for this prestigious award. It’s clearly the efforts of our team and our vision remains to continue investing in technology and keep innovating for our clients.

