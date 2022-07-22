Is this Ronaldo’s last chance to win the World Cup?

The 2022 Fifa World Cup in Qatar is likely be the final opportunity for Cristiano Ronaldo to lead Portugal as they bid for their first world title in the nation's history.

The Portuguese will be making their eighth appearance in the upcoming Fifa World Cup in Qatar, which kicks off on November 21.

In 2016, Ronaldo helped Portugal win Euro, and he'll enter the Fifa World Cup 2022 as the world's all-time leading scorer, having recorded 117 goals for his country.

Ronaldo will lead Portugal against Ghana, Uruguay and the Korea Republic in Group H at the 2022 World Cup.

Whether Portugal make a decent run and win its first World Cup, or should you back a favorite like Brazil, France, Argentina or England? This all remains a mystery.

According to the latest 2022 World Cup odds from bookmakers Brazil are the favorites to win in Qatar at +450 and is currently the No. 1 ranked team in the Fifa rankings after breezing through World Cup qualifying rounds in South America.

However, book makers are keen to note that Brazilians have struggled at recent World Cups, losing when it mattered most including the 7-2 humiliation by Germany in front of their home crowd at the Maracana in 2014.

Brazil has won the World Cup five times in its history, the most of any nation, but the Seleção haven't lifted the trophy since the 2002 tournament when Scolari’s side swept aside Germany in Japan.

Bookmakers have looked at some of bets to win the 2022 World Cup, along with the top picks to win each group. It is also high on two dark horse teams that are listed higher than 60-1 who have a chance to shock the world and win it all.

