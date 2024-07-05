Kariakoo market reconstruction nears completion at 93 percent, costs Sh28 billion

Dar es Salaam. The renovation of the Kariakoo Market, which was destroyed by fire on the night of July 10, 2021, alongside the construction of a new 8-story market adjacent to it, has reached 93 percent.

Both markets have been enhanced with special fire suppression systems installed in each stall and business frame to prevent future fire accidents.

Once completed, the two markets will accommodate small, medium, and large-scale traders, with designated areas for banking and financial services to facilitate quick access to financial services for traders.

According to Engineer John Mtui from the National Housing Corporation (NHC), the construction of the new market and the renovation of the old market together have cost Sh28 million.

The construction has been carried out by the local contractor Estim Construction under the supervision of NHC's Consulting Contractor. The construction commenced on January 7, 2022, and is expected to be completed soon.

It is worth noting that recently, the Regional Commissioner of Dar es Salaam, Albert Chalamila, was quoted saying that these markets will be completed soon and their inauguration will be presided over by President Samia.