Keeping a hyena or a python at home without permits can land you in trouble

Dodoma. The Tanzania Wildlife Management Authority (TAWA) has warned the public against keeping or possessing wild animals without valid permits, saying the practice is a criminal offence punishable by fines, imprisonment or both.

The warning follows the circulation of social media videos showing some people keeping wild animals, including pythons, monitors and hyenas.

TAWA Information Officer Beatus Maganja said citizens are important partners in wildlife conservation and that the success of the sector depends on cooperation between communities and relevant authorities.

He said the Wildlife Conservation Act aims not only to protect animals but also to safeguard human life and safety.

“We do not value wildlife above human lives. The law allows action to be taken against an animal only when it is proven to pose a threat to human life and there is no other way of controlling it. However, it is wrong for a person to kill an animal simply because they have seen it passing by without causing harm,” Mr Maganja said.

He urged citizens not to take the law into their own hands but instead report cases to TAWA or other authorities so that experts can safely capture or relocate the animals.

Mr Maganja said the government has continued to strengthen wildlife management services by increasing wildlife control centres and conservation officers to ensure communities receive timely assistance.

He said Tanzania continues to benefit economically from wildlife through photographic tourism and hunting tourism, which attract local and international visitors and generate revenue for both the government and communities.

He added that conservation efforts have contributed to an increase in some wildlife populations, citing the growth of puku antelopes in the Kilombero Valley and other areas.

Mr Maganja said communities living near protected areas benefit from tourism hunting revenues, part of which is used to fund development projects such as schools, classrooms, health centres and medicine supplies.

He said communities are also involved in conservation through joint patrols and programmes aimed at protecting wildlife resources.

On possession of government trophies, Mr Maganja said the Wildlife Conservation Act, Cap 283, prohibits anyone from possessing, storing, transporting, selling or dealing in wildlife trophies without official authorisation.

He said anyone found guilty can face fines, imprisonment or both, depending on the nature and severity of the offence. The trophies and equipment used in committing the offence may also be confiscated.

“Not every animal can be kept freely. Species such as pythons and crocodiles are protected under the law and can only be kept after obtaining the required permits,” he said.

He cited Snake Park in Arusha as an example of a facility legally authorised to keep such animals for tourism, exhibitions and other economic activities.

Mr Maganja said cultural beliefs or traditions cannot exempt anyone from complying with wildlife laws, urging the public to report illegal possession of wild animals to authorities.