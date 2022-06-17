Kigamboni Bridge collects Sh66.8 billion in six years

Dodoma. The Kigamboni Bridge which links Dar es Salaam City Center and Kigamboni District has collected Sh66.8 billion as toll fees in the past six years.

The Bridge which was commissioned in 2016 by former President John Magufuli was constructed at a cost of $135 million (Sh313.5 billion) becoming the first of its kind in East Africa at the time.

The bridge which was thereafter christened Nyerere Bridge was joint venture between the National Social Security Fund (NSSF) and the government.

The cabled stayed bridge was constructed by China Railway Construction Engineering Group (CRCEG) and China Railway Major Bridge Engineering Group (CRMBEG).

Speaking in Parliament, on Friday 17, deputy minister of works and Transport Godfrey Kasekenya said a new system of toll collection is set to kick off on July 1.

As per the new arrangement users of the bridge will have to pay in bundles unlike in the past where they paid every time the crossed