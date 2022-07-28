Kikwete among top 10 finalists for Africa education award

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Former President Jakaya Kikwete has been named among top 10 finalists for a new education award after his remarkable role in transforming the sector across Africa.

The new award launched this year called Africa Education Medal will be given to an outstanding individual who has demonstrated impact, leadership and advocacy in the field of African education.

It was founded to recognise the tireless work of those who are transforming education across the continent - to celebrate the stories of those who have lit the spark of change so others will be inspired to take up the torch, according to T4 Education – a global organisation which launched the award in collaboration with HP and Intel.

Mr Kikwete, currently chairs the board of the Global Partnership for Education (GPE) which is the world’s only partnership and fund focused on providing quality education to children in lower-income countries.

“During his term of office, President Kikwete successfully expanded education opportunities to millions of Tanzanians with a massive increase in enrolment in primary education,” according to the statement.

He now heads an organisation that has mobilised more than $11 billion to improve education by building “stronger education systems to reach the most vulnerable children, improve teaching and learning, and build resilience to withstand shocks and adapt to the challenges of the 21st century.

Advertisement

After retiring from government, President Kikwete served as a special envoy for the International Commission on Financing Global Education Opportunity, leading high-level delegations to 14 countries across Africa.

“Congratulations to Jakaya Kikwete on being named a Top 10 finalist for the Africa Education Medal. In honouring his tireless work to improve education, I hope many others will be inspired to follow his outstanding example as leaders in the field,” said HP Africa managing director Brad Pulford.

“HP has been committed to enabling better learning outcomes for 100 million people by 2025. Achieving this bold goal wouldn’t be possible without empowered education leaders and trailblazers who are at the forefront of the rapidly changing education environment. A quality education empowers not just individuals, but entire communities.

It will skill the next generation to fulfil their full potential in a world being transformed by technology.”