Kikwete to head EAC observer mission in Kenya polls

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania's former President Jakaya Kikwete has been appointed as the East African Community (EAC), chief observer and head of mission in Kenya's August 9 General Election.

The announcement was made in statement issued by EAC shortly after the launch of the regional observer mission on August 1, 2022, 8 days before the Kenyans cast their votes.

“The EAC has this morning launched the EAC election observation mission to the 2022 general election in the Republic of Kenya. H.E Jakaya Mrisho Kikwete, former President of the United Republic of Tanzania, is the head of the mission,” EAC said in a statement posted on their Twitter page.

The mission that comprises 50 observers from the six EAC partner States (Uganda, Tanzania, Burundi, Rwanda, South Sudan and DRC), will spend 12 days in Kenya.

The core mandate of the Kikwete team, EAC officials added, is to assess the level of preparedness of the key electoral stakeholders and the level of compliance with the electoral processes.

“The mission is set to assess the level of preparedness of the key electoral stakeholders for this election, the level of compliance of the electoral processes and management to the international, regional and national established laws, principles and practices,” the tweet reads.

It added: Adherence to the democratic principles of EAC as enshrined in the treaty and offer objective recommendations for continuous improvement for the conduct of such elections.

Advertisement

The presidential election has been reduced to a two-horse race between the Deputy President, William Ruto and the former Prime Minister, Raila Amolo Odinga.

George Wajackoyah and David Mwaure Waihiga are the other contenders for Kenya’s top job, which will be decided on August 9.