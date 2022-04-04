Kinana to succeed Zitto as TCD chairman

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. The newly-elected CCM deputy chairman (Mainland), Mr Abdulrahman Kinana, will be the new Tanzania Centre for Democracy (TCD) chairman this week.

Mr Kinana - who replaced Mr Philip Mangula as the ruling party’s new vice chairman (Mainland) last week - will replace ACT Wazalendo party leader Zitto Kabwe as new TCD chairman.

“Mr Kabwe will be handing over the TCD chairmanship to Mr Kinana during the upcoming TCD organised National Conference on Justice, Peace and Reconciliation slated for April 5 and 6 in Dodoma,” the TCD’s chief executive officer, Ms Bernadeta Kafuko, said in a statement yesterday.

She said the term for ACT Wazalendo to hold the rotational chairmanship of the organisation has expired, thus necessitating Mr Kabwe to officially handover to Mr Kinana on the last day of the conference.

Mr Kabwe was appointed TCD chairman in August last year (2021) and he was to hold the position for a period of six months.

He received the rotational chairmanship from the national chairman for NCCR-Mageuzi, Mr James Mbatia.

In her statement, Ms Kafuko said preparations for the planned conference were at advanced stages, noting that a technical committee was already in Dodoma to finalise the modalities.

TCD, she said, was calling upon political stakeholders to support the centre to ensure the conference is a success as that would not only bring progress for TCD but for the nation as a whole.

“What we would like to assure everyone is that we are very hopeful and optimistic seeing how various stakeholders especially ambassadors representing their countries here have shown so much interest in participating in this conference which shows that their influence in various international institutions has helped to bankroll the conference,” said Ms Kafuko.

She concluded bysaying that “we are grateful to political parties in the country, leaders of various national and international institutions, religious leaders and all invitees - and we sincerely look forward to seeing them at the two-day conference in Dodoma.”