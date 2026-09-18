King Long, Hanlink join forces to drive Tanzania transport

Dar es Salaam. Chinese bus manufacturer King Long has partnered with Hanlink Company Limited to strengthen Tanzania’s passenger transport sector through the supply of durable, affordable and efficient buses.

The partnership combines King Long’s manufacturing experience with Hanlink’s local market knowledge, seeking to give operators access to modern new buses designed for long-distance travel and intensive daily use.

The partnership was inked on Friday, September 18, 2026.

Speaking during the event, King Long chief executive officer Ding Ming Bin said Tanzania was an important market in the company’s strategy for East Africa, describing the partnership as more than a product launch.

"The partnership would support the long-term development of transportation in Tanzania and East Africa," he said.

Established in Xiamen, China, in 1988, King Long says its buses operate in more than 150 countries and regions.

The manufacturer has maintained a presence in Africa for more than two decades, with products adapted to different operating conditions.

For Tanzanian operators, however, the partnership’s success will depend not only on vehicle quality and price but also on after-sales support.

Tanzania Association of Bus Owners (Taboa) chairman Abdallah Kiongozi urged the companies to put a strong after-sales service network at the centre of their partnership.

He said genuine spare parts and technical support would be critical because operators could not afford prolonged downtime caused by mechanical problems.

“Operators need reliable access to spare parts and technical support. A bus that remains at a workshop because a particular part is unavailable is a cost to the operator and affects passengers as well,” said Mr Kiongozi.

He also cited fuel efficiency and financing as key considerations, urging the companies to work with financial institutions on affordable financing packages.

Ratco managing director, Mr Salim Mohamed said the partnership was timely as operators increasingly sought buses combining reliability, comfort and manageable operating costs.

“Operators need buses that can work consistently under our conditions. Durability is very important because these vehicles are used intensively, on long-distance routes,” said Mr Mohamed.

He said operators should consider maintenance and after-sales support alongside purchase prices.

Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of Hanlink, Manuel Ma said the company would strengthen sales, after-sales services, technical support and access to genuine spare parts.

He said Hanlink operates in Kenya, Uganda and Rwanda, providing a regional platform for King Long.