Rostam Azizi challenges governments to earn investor confidence

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania must strengthen investor confidence through predictable policies, credible institutions and effective implementation if it is to attract more capital and make East Africa more competitive, businessman Rostam Azizi has said.

Mr Azizi made the remarks on Thursday, September 17, 2026, at the fourth 200 CEOs Business Forum in Dar es Salaam, which brought together business leaders, investors and government officials.

He said natural resources, population and geographical advantages could open the door to investment, but were no longer enough to secure long-term capital.

“Natural resources matters. Population matters. Geography matters. But they are no longer enough,” he said.

Mr Azizi said investors could manage commercial risks but found uncertainty more difficult, making clear rules, predictable policies and credible institutions important in investment decisions.

“Capital seeks opportunity, but it also seeks certainty. It seeks returns, but it also seeks stability. It seeks growth, but above all it seeks confidence,” he said.

He said trust, execution, partnership and ambition were critical to making Tanzania and the wider East African region more competitive.

“Trust is an economic asset. Where confidence grows, capital follows,” he said.

Mr Azizi said investors also wanted reliable infrastructure, efficient approval processes and policies that were implemented consistently.

“Vision inspires; execution attracts investment,” he said, adding that speed and certainty were competitive advantages in attracting capital.

He said competition for global capital had intensified, with countries competing for investment, industries seeking locations for expansion and cities competing for talent.

“The question is not whether there is enough capital in the world—of course there is. The question is why should that capital choose East Africa?” he said.

Mr Azizi said East Africa had important advantages, including a market of more than 300 million people, strategic access to global trade, natural resources, a growing population, improving infrastructure and entrepreneurial activity.

However, he said the region needed to move beyond individual national markets by developing connected infrastructure, efficient supply chains and businesses capable of expanding across borders.

He also called for stronger cooperation between the government and private sector, saying both had a role in creating conditions for economic growth.

“Government creates the environment, business brings investment, investment creates jobs, and jobs create prosperity,” he said.

Mr Azizi urged the government to maintain an environment in which businesses could grow, while calling on local investors to build professionally managed and ethically governed companies.

He said Tanzania’s greatest asset was its people rather than its natural resources alone, calling for greater investment in technology, innovation, skills and human capital.

“Technology, innovation, skills and human capital must be at the heart of our economic growth,” he said.

He also encouraged Tanzanian businesses to expand beyond the domestic market and build companies capable of competing regionally and globally.

Government seeks productive capital

The call for stronger investor confidence came as the government urged financial institutions and businesses to channel domestic savings into productive investments.

Deputy Minister for Investment, Mr Mshamu Ali Munde, said Tanzania needed to turn resources held by banks, pension funds, insurance companies, capital markets, businesses and households into long-term investment.

“The strategic task before us is to convert this growing pool of domestic financial resources into patient, productive capital for infrastructure, industry, agriculture, tourism, mining, technology and other sectors,” he said.

Mr Munde said the government had placed the private sector at the centre of investment financing and economic growth through a 70/30 private sector-to-public investment model.

He said Tanzania’s financial sector had remained resilient despite global uncertainties, while credit to the private sector had expanded.

Formal financial inclusion among adults had reached 76 percent, while non-performing loans remained below the recommended five percent threshold, he said.

Mr Munde challenged investors and financial institutions to direct more capital towards productive sectors that create jobs, increase productivity, expand exports and strengthen domestic value chains.

He also called on businesses to adopt technology and artificial intelligence responsibly, invest in skills and innovation, and develop Tanzanian companies capable of competing in East Africa, Africa and global markets.

“Capital follows opportunity, but it also follows confidence, predictability and credible institutions,” he said.

Vision 2050

Deputy Minister in the President’s Office (Planning and Investment), Dr Pius Chaya, said the private sector was expected to contribute about 70 percent of the implementation of Tanzania’s Vision 2050.

Dr Chaya, who delivered remarks on behalf of Prime Minister Mwigulu Nchemba, said the government’s role was to create an enabling environment, while businesses were expected to invest, innovate and increase productivity.

“Our mission is to build a $1 trillion economy by 2050,” he said.

He said Vision 2050 sought to transform Tanzania into a prosperous, inclusive, resilient and self-reliant nation while strengthening its economic competitiveness.

Dr Chaya said achieving the target would require greater investment in infrastructure, technology, human capital and productive enterprises.

He urged businesses to strengthen corporate governance and build companies that could expand beyond Tanzania and remain sustainable beyond their founders.

“How do we build more Tanzanian companies that are capable of scaling beyond our borders and remaining strong beyond their founders?” he asked.

Dr Chaya said the government would continue working on macroeconomic stability, infrastructure, regulatory improvements, investment facilitation and access to finance.

However, he stressed that the government could not build successful companies on behalf of the private sector.

“Government cannot build these companies on behalf of the private sector,” he said, urging business leaders to invest in management, innovation and future leadership.

He said the CEOs forum should produce practical solutions to investment challenges and strengthen cooperation between the government and private sector.

“This forum should not end as a conversation. It must be a catalyst for reform and for delivering quick wins with tangible impact on our national economy,” Dr Chaya said.