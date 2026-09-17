MCL
|
MwanaClick
Home
National
international
More
•••
Sign in
My Account
Personal details
Change password
Purchases
Sign out
Search
Home
News
National
international
Sports
Football
Basketball
Athletics
Swimming
Business
Finance
Enterprise
Boss Talk
OpEd
Editorials
Our Columnists
Guest Columns
Cartoon
Puzzles
Zanzibar
Tourism
Blue Economy
Real Estate
Tech Page
Magazines
The Beat
Smart World
Political Reforms
Market Data
Jobs
Notices
Tenders
Notices
Tenders
Services
MCL
MwanaClick
Rostam Azizi challenges governments to earn investor confidence
Thursday, September 17, 2026
- 5 min read
Businessman Rostam Azizi
By
Ramadhani Ismail
Journalist
Mwananchi Communications Limited
What you need to know:
The fourth 200 CEOs Business Forum was held under the theme “Africa’s Capital Moment: The Room Where Consequences Are Made.”
Also Read
Militants kill 15 in overnight Cameroon raid
Protests erupt in Nigeria after 37 miners die in custody of paramilitary agency
Latest
From Aiyola to Konde Boy: Harmonize’s decade-long journey in music
Militants kill 15 in overnight Cameroon raid
Protests erupt in Nigeria after 37 miners die in custody of paramilitary agency
Voting begins in Russian parliamentary election which Putin has cast as barometer of support for war
As Iran war grinds on, Trump to face skeptical world leaders at UN
King Long, Hanlink join forces to drive Tanzania transport
In the headlines
View All
Ride-hailing safety gap exposed as drivers bypass crucial checks
Dr Nchemba calls for ‘business unusual’ to deliver Vision 2050
British Airways returns to Tanzania with direct flights to Kilimanjaro and Zanzibar