Lab expert comes up with new herbicide

By Gadiosa Lamtey More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. In a bid to reduce health effects to farmers and protect the soil fertility, a laboratory technician has come up with a chemical-less pesticide capable of killing weeds in the farms.

Mr Ally Issa from Chang’ombe Vocational Education and Training Authority (Veta) here said he made research that came out with complaints from farmers on the negative impacts of industry on the farms and people’s health.

He made the revelations in Dar es Salaam at the 46th edition of the Dar es Salaam International Trade Fair (DITF).

Speaking at the Sabasaba Grounds located along the Kilwa Road here, Mr Issa said farmers used to regularly spray weed control chemicals that are hazardous to their health.

“Not only was the exercise hazardous to their health, but also the wellbeing of the soil. Therefore, I found myself obliged to come up with the innovation that will contain the natural remedies,” he said.

“My goal is to help farmers get high yields, protect their health and that of the soil for the interest of the present and future generation,” he added.

Advertisement

According to him, currently, he produces 100 pieces of 500 grams each per day, revealing that in future, his plan is to set up a small factory that will produce in high quantities to serve the majority of farmers.

In another development, Mr Issa said he has innovated a Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) control disinfectant spray in his contribution to intensified war against the troublesome disease especially to the women.

“This is an invention made last year. I have sold to customers in different places of the city and most of them have accepted it. Recently, I have started trading the spray to Rwandan customers,” he said.

In future, my plan is to distribute in the whole East African market.