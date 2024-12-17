Latra to issue short-term bus licences to ease festive travel demand

Dar es Salaam. The Land Transport Regulatory Authority (Latra) has called on bus operators to apply for short-term licenses to cater to routes with high passenger demand during the festive season.

In a statement issued on December 17, 2024, Latra said the initiative aims to address the increased passenger traffic and ensure smooth, convenient and efficient travel options during the Christmas period.

The statement, signed by Latra's head of Public Relations and Communications, Mr Salum Pazzy, outlined the requirements for obtaining the short-term licenses.

“The bus must have a capacity of 40 or more passengers, be fitted with a vehicle tracking device (VTD), and hold valid insurance. It must also undergo inspection by police vehicle inspectors and possess a valid Latra license.

Drivers must be Latra-certified, and the bus must be integrated with the Online Ticketing System,” part of the statement reads.

Bus operators interested in the short-term licenses must submit their applications online through Latra’s licensing system.

Required attachments include a copy of the vehicle registration card, insurance certificate, police inspection report, and a valid driving license for the bus driver.