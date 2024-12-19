Lipumba re-elected as CUF Chairperson marking 25 years of leadership

Dar es Salaam. CUF members have re-elected Prof Ibrahim Lipumba as their national chairperson, extending his leadership for another five years.

This marks his 30th year at the helm of the party.

In the elections held on Wednesday, December 18, 2024, Prof Lipumba secured 216 votes out of 592 valid ballots, defeating seven other candidates.

His closest competitor, Mr Hamad Masoud, garnered 181 votes. Other candidates and their respective votes in brackets are: Maftah Nachuma (102); Wilfred Rwakatare (78); Juma Nkumb

(6); Athumani Kanali (5); Chifu Yema (2); and Nkunyuntila Chiwale (2).

Mr Othman Dunga was picked as the party’s vice chairperson for the mainland after collecting 182 votes out of 533 cast ballots.

Other contestants and their respective votes in brackets are: Miraji Mtibwiliko (159); Magdalena Sakaya (140); Juma Nkumbi (34); Mohamed Ngulangwa (29); and Komein Rwihura (18).

Mr Mbarouk Seif Salim emerged victorious as the party’s vice chairperson for Tanzania Zanzibar after collecting 159 votes, defeating Ms Husna Mohamed Abdallah, who garnered 150 votes.

Other candidates and their respective votes in brackets are: Haroub Mohamed Shamis (117); Ali Rashid Ali (74); and Mohamed Habibu Mnyaa (56).