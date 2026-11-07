Lissu: From treason to four-year sentence for incitement









Dar es Salaam. After spending 577 days in remand facing treason charges, Chadema chairman Tundu Lissu has been acquitted of the offence.

However, his court battle ended with a prison sentence after he was found guilty of incitement and handed a four-year custodial term.

The decision by the High Court's Dar es Salaam Sub-Registry raised legal questions about the basis for convicting an accused person of an offence with which they were not originally charged.

The court clarified that the law permits such a conviction where the evidence establishes a minor offence arising from the facts of a major charge.

Mr Lissu was initially charged with treason contrary to Section 39(2)(d) of the Penal Code.

He was alleged to have committed the offence on April 3, 2025, at Chadema headquarters in Dar es Salaam, during a meeting attended by party members and journalists.

In the particulars of the charge, the Republic alleged that Mr Lissu, being a Tanzanian citizen, intended to incite the public to block the 2025 General Election by uttering and writing words interpreted as encouraging rebellion and disrupting the electoral process.

Among the utterances cited in the charge sheet were:

"They say one thing here, this stance signifies rebellion, it is true... because we say we will block the election, we will encourage rebellion, that is how to get change... so we are going to stir things up... we are really going to disrupt this election heavily... we are going to stir things up very badly..."

However, in the judgment read by the head of the three-judge panel, Justice Dunstan Ndunguru, sitting alongside Justices James Karayemaha and Ferdinand Kiwonde, the court held that the Republic had failed to prove the essential ingredients of treason.

Court dismantles treason charge

In its analysis, the court noted that the Republic was required to prove that Mr Lissu had treasonous intent and that the intent was manifested through statements threatening the government.

The judges found that the evidence presented failed to establish these elements, thereby acquitting Mr Lissu of treason.

Despite the acquittal, the court ruled that evidence presented by both the prosecution and defence established the lesser offence of incitement arising from the facts of the treason charge.

Explaining the legal basis for the decision, Justice Ndunguru cited Section 319(1) of the Criminal Procedure Act (CPA), which allows a court to convict an accused person of a minor offence even if they were not directly charged with it.

The section provides that where a person is charged with an offence comprising several particulars, and some of those particulars together constitute a complete minor offence, the court may convict them of that offence if the evidence is insufficient to prove the major charge.

Justice Ndunguru said the court had evaluated evidence from both the prosecution and defence and was satisfied that Mr Lissu's statements encouraging the public to block and disrupt the 2025 General Election met the criteria for incitement.

He noted that several prosecution witnesses had testified about how the accused's statements incited them to disrupt the election.

"This court is satisfied that under Section 319 of the CPA, the accused committed the minor offence of incitement under Section 390 of the Penal Code," said Justice Ndunguru.

"Therefore, this court convicts the accused of the offence of incitement pursuant to Section 390 of the Penal Code,” he added.

Section 390 of the Penal Code covers any person who solicits or incites another to commit an offence, whether or not the solicitation or incitement produces the intended result.

Following the conviction, the court invited the prosecution to submit aggravating factors for sentencing and allowed the accused to present mitigating circumstances.

Prosecution requests severe penalty

In his submissions, State Attorney Nassoro Katuga acknowledged that Mr Lissu had no previous criminal convictions but urged the court to impose a sentence commensurate with the gravity of the offence.

He said sentencing served several objectives, including deterring the offender from reoffending and warning others against committing similar offences.

"As the prosecution, we understand that punishment has objectives, one of which is to warn the offender against repeat offences, and to serve as a deterrent to others intending to commit offences of this nature," he said.

The prosecutor argued that the absence of previous convictions should not prevent the court from imposing a severe sentence.

He cited police data indicating an increase in cases involving public incitement, lawbreaking and breaches of the peace for personal, political or economic gain.

He added that such acts risked damaging public and private property, causing loss of life and disrupting economic activities.

"Your Lordships, acts of incitement impact the nation's economy and instill fear among Tanzanians, preventing them from engaging in economic activities," said State Attorney Katuga.

In support of his submissions, State Attorney Katuga referred to the report by retired Chief Justice Mohamed Chande Othman on violence during the 2025 General Election.

He argued that the report linked political statements to public violence, which resulted in property destruction, injuries and loss of life.

According to State Attorney Katuga, Section 35 of the Penal Code provides for imprisonment of up to five years, a fine, or both, for the offence.

"We request this court to consider the impact of blocking the election and inciting rebellion. Taking into account Justice Chande's report showing that the events of October 29, 2025 led to election disruption and losses, we ask the court to issue a sentence that serves as a lesson to others of similar status," he said.

Mr Lissu rejects substitution of offence

When allowed to address the court before sentencing, Mr Lissu said he had spent 577 days in remand facing treason charges, one of the country's most serious offences, which carries the death penalty.

He said that after spending all that time in prison, the court had acquitted him of treason only to convict him of incitement, an offence with which he had never been charged.

He argued that the original charge had not been proved and that the court had itself found him not guilty of treason.

Mr Lissu maintained that the case was political rather than legal, claiming that the judiciary was being used as a political battleground.

"Your Lordships have searched for an offence that did not exist, and you have done so for political reasons. They realized the government and the appointing authority would be embarrassed, so you sought excuses, and that is precisely what you have done," he said.

He declined to offer mitigating remarks or apologise, maintaining his innocence and arguing that apologies were for people who admitted wrongdoing.

Mr Lissu also rejected the prosecution's attempt to link him to the election violence of October 29, 2025, questioning how he could be held responsible for events that occurred six and a half months after his arrest and detention.

He questioned whether the prosecution had formally tendered Justice Chande's report as evidence or called him as a witness during the trial.

"Therefore, Your Lordships are being asked to pass sentence for an offence occurring six and a half months after I was arrested and jailed. Accepting the prosecution's invitation would make this a directed outcome," said Mr Lissu.

He further challenged the prosecution's claim that incitement cases were increasing, saying it was unsupported by specific data.

He urged the court to base its sentence strictly on evidence presented during the trial rather than generalised claims.

He also asked the court to consider his clean record over the past 22 years.

Health details and bail application

Beyond the legal arguments, Mr Lissu informed the court of the recent death of his elder brother, Alute Mughwai Lissu, who had raised him and helped him become a lawyer.

He said he had hoped that an acquittal on the treason charge would allow him to attend the funeral.

He therefore applied for bail pending appeal to enable him to attend his brother's burial.

Mr Lissu also briefed the court on his health, saying he had undergone 25 surgeries and still had a bullet lodged in his body.

He explained that after receiving medical treatment in Belgium following an attack nine years ago, he had been required to undergo medical check-ups every six months, a routine he could not maintain while in remand. He added that he had been living with diabetes for six years.

"I am required to visit the hospital in Belgium every six months, but that has been impossible. Furthermore, I have been managing diabetes for six years now," he said.

He emphasised that incitement was a bailable offence and reiterated his request for bail to allow him to appeal and attend his brother's burial.

He also warned that convicting him of an offence with which he had not been charged could provide political cover for individuals he alleged were responsible for deaths during the October 29, 2025 events.

Court denies bail, hands down four-year sentence

In passing sentence, Justice Ndunguru said the court had considered submissions from both sides, including Mr Lissu's lack of previous convictions and his health condition.

On the bail application, the judge explained that bail at this stage was granted pending an appeal, but Mr Lissu had not yet formally filed one.

He said an application for bail could be made once an appeal had been lodged.

Justice Ndunguru explained that although Section 390 did not prescribe a specific penalty for the offence, Section 35 of the Penal Code provided for imprisonment of up to five years, a fine or both.

He noted that while the law provided for a fine as an option, the court could impose a custodial sentence where special circumstances justified it, taking into account the gravity of the offence.

Justice Ndunguru said attempting to block an election violated the Constitution, adding that individuals exercising their rights must not infringe upon the rights of others or the public interest.

"Inciting people to block an election interferes with the rights of others," remarked Justice Ndunguru.

Concluding the judgment, Justice Ndunguru sentenced Mr Lissu to four years in prison and said he retained the right to appeal.

"Therefore, this court sentences you to serve four years in prison, and the right to appeal is open," ruled Justice Ndunguru.

Chadema's response

After the court session, Chadema held a press briefing at its headquarters.

The party's Chief Legal Counsel, Dr Rugemeleza Nshala, confirmed that Mr Lissu intended to appeal the judgment.

He added that the party would initiate bail proceedings, noting that incitement was a bailable offence.

"We will consult with Mr Lissu, but today he clearly indicated his intention to appeal. Furthermore, the court failed to account for the 577 days he spent in custody on treason charges before altering the conviction to incitement," said Dr Nshala.

Chadema Vice-Chairman (Mainland) John Heche said dropping the treason charge in favour of incitement represented a victory for the party and Tanzanians.

"Religious leaders, farmers, youth, and citizens must not allow Chadema to weaken. Their strategy is simple: strike the shepherd and the sheep will scatter. Mr Lissu is a symbol for Chadema, but we have leaders capable of stepping up without hesitation," said Mr Heche.