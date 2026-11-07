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Lissu sentenced to four years in prison for incitement
Prime
Lissu: From treason to four-year sentence for incitement
Saturday, November 07, 2026
- 10 min read
By
Hadija Jumanne
Related
The 577-day odyssey: Tundu Lissu’s legal journey
Chadema to appeal Lissu’s four-year sentence, seek bail
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