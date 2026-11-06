Lissu sentenced to four years in prison for incitement

Dar es Salaam. The High Court of Tanzania's Dar es Salaam Sub-Registry has sentenced Chadema national chairman Tundu Lissu to four years in prison after convicting him of incitement.

The sentence was delivered on Friday, November 6, 2026, by a three-judge panel led by High Court Judge Dunstan Ndunguru.

Mr Lissu had initially faced a treason charge but was acquitted after the court ruled that the prosecution had failed to prove that he intended to intimidate the government through his statements.

However, the court convicted him of the lesser offence of incitement under Section 390 of the Penal Code, which had been included as an alternative to the treason charge.

Reading the judgment, Justice Ndunguru said Section 319 of the Criminal Procedure Act (CPA) empowers courts to convict an accused person of a lesser offence, even if it was not separately included in the charge.

He said the court had considered evidence presented by both the prosecution and defence before concluding that Mr Lissu's statements urging the public to prevent and disrupt the 2025 General Election amounted to incitement.

The judge added that some prosecution witnesses had testified that Mr Lissu's statements influenced them to participate in activities aimed at disrupting the election.

"The court is satisfied that, under Section 319 of the CPA, the accused committed the lesser offence of incitement under Section 390 of the Penal Code," said Justice Ndunguru.