Local companies laud government support in Oil and gas

By Hellen Nachilongo More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Local companies have applauded the government for giving them an investment opportunity to invest in oil and gas project.

Representing local companies Mr. Tumaini Abdallah said the first time when they ventured in the sector it was difficult to trust any of them.

"We also commend Petroleum Upstream Regulatory Authority (Pura) for supporting us and helping us reach this far. They contributed much to uplift us in terms of advice, building relationship with foreign investors and how to grab opportunities in the sector," he said.

He was speaking at the 46th Dar es Salaam international Trade Fair (DITF) saying that local companies and youth should not hesitate to venture in the sector because it has a lot of opportunities.

PURA board chairman Halfani Halfani urged local firms to be patient and keep trusting the government in its efforts to ensure various gas projects are achieved.

He said, "The discussion are still ongoing regarding LNG project whereby a lot of vital things have been approved and accepted."

He said, as result, they are optimistic that once the project commence it will bring big revolution in their sector.

"Let's give time to those involved in discussion over the project," he said.