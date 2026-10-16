Local seaweed industry faces value-addition reality check

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania’s seaweed industry generated Sh13.9 billion in revenue, while Mainland Tanzania alone produced more than 130,000 metric tonnes of fresh seaweed, highlighting the economic potential of marine resources and the need to strengthen their sustainable use.

However, the challenge of translating marine resources into broader economic benefits featured in discussions at the Second Tanzania Ocean Governance Forum, held in Dar es Salaam.

The issue featured in discussions at the Second Tanzania Ocean Governance Forum, held in Dar es Salaam, yesterday, where government officials, researchers and conservation partners called for stronger coordination, scientific research and sustainable management of ocean resources.

Deputy Principal Secretary in Zanzibar’s Ministry of Blue Economy and Fisheries, Zahor Kassim, said the ocean supports food supplies, employment, trade, culture and identity, making its protection essential to sustainable economic development.

“Without effective management, these uses will conflict and destroy the ecosystems that support them,” he said, referring to the different economic activities dependent on the ocean. Mr Kassim identified illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing, pollution and climate change among the pressures threatening marine resources.

He called for closer cooperation between the Mainland and Zanzibar because ocean ecosystems cross administrative boundaries.

Director General of the Zanzibar Fisheries and Marine Resources Research Institute (ZAFIRI), Dr Zakaria Ali Khamis, said research into seaweed farming, sea cucumber fattening, fish and crab farming are opportunities to improve incomes, particularly for women and young people.

He said marine research also supports fish-stock assessments, environmental monitoring and marine spatial planning. However, inadequate funding, limited equipment, fragmented data and weak coordination constrain research and management.

“These challenges cannot be solved by one institution. They require a common voice, joint plans and the proper use of science,” he said.

He called for a shared marine research agenda, a national data repository and greater investment in research infrastructure.

Coastal and Marine Resilience Programme Manager at the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Tanzania, Joseph Olila, said economic development must go hand in hand with environmental protection.

“It is not possible to grow fisheries without protecting fish breeding grounds and habitats; to grow tourism without taking care of beaches, coral reefs and marine life; or to attract investment without clear regulations, reliable information and community participation,” he said.

Mr Olila cited IUCN-supported initiatives, including Bahari Mali, funded by the Embassy of Ireland, ReSea, funded by Canada, and Bahari Yetu, supported through European Union funding.

Director of Research and Coordination at the Tanzania Fisheries Research Institute (TAFIRI), Dr Mary Kishe, said reliable scientific evidence was essential for decisions on fisheries, marine biodiversity and environmental change.

“Effective ocean governance requires reliable scientific information on fish stocks, marine biodiversity, ecosystem health, and environmental changes,” she said.

She called for stronger collaboration between TAFIRI and ZAFIRI, better sharing of research findings and greater involvement of coastal communities in decisions affecting marine resources.

Director of the Blue Economy Unit in the Office of the Vice-President, Magdalena Gerald, said the National Blue Economy Policy 2024, environmental and fisheries laws, and marine spatial planning provide a framework for coordinating ocean activities, reducing conflicts and protecting ecosystems.

“It is important to harmonise economic interests, community welfare and environmental conservation so that marine resources continue to benefit both the present and future generations,” she said.