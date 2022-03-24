Lowassa’s role in water issues recognised

By Jacob Mosenda More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Former Prime Minister Edward Lowasa has been awarded for the role he played in alleviating water challenges in Tanzania during his days as water minister.

The leader, who was Tanzania’s Minister for Water and Livestock Development from 2000 to 2015, received the award at International Water Week yesterday in Dakar, Senegal at the ongoing International Water Week activities.

According to a report from Dakar, the awards were presented by the African Ministers’ Council on Water (AMCOW) to its founders who formed the Council two decades ago (2002).

Speaking at the event, Mr Fred Lowassa, who was appointed to give remarks on behalf of the other recipients, and who is the first child of the retired Prime Minister, Lowasa said: “We are here today to receive an award on behalf of our father.”

Mr Fred, who was accompanied by his sister, Pamella Lowassa, explained that it was very unfortunate that his father could not make it to the event because of ill health, but he believed that through prayers his father would pull through and once again get back to serve his beloved country, Tanzania.

“It’s quite a moving gesture for AMCOW after 20 years to recognise its founders. That’s a tradition that all of us should embrace. If dad were here today, I am sure he would have had so many stories to share with his colleagues for the past 20 years,” he said.

He said that his father was a no-nonsense man when it came to education and water, the two paramount issues facing most African families today.

“I remember fondly as a young man during his term as minister for Water in Tanzania, he broke in tears during his official trip to inspect challenges facing women around Lake Victoria in Tanzania. He took it up, with support from President Benjamin William Mkapa (Lord rest his soul), this prompted him to go to Egypt on a ministerial visit and explain the need to fetch water for these women,” he said.

He noted that his father received a very hostile reception, but through meetings and mutual understanding on water challenges in Africa, an agreement was reached leaving more than 500 villages around Lake Victoria connected to safe and clean water,” he explained.

However, despite his father’s efforts he revealed that Monduli District, being a semi-arid area, their Maasai men and women still walk long distances to fetch for water.

“I should say here today, Monduli needs AMCOW, Tanzania needs AMCOW, and Africa needs AMCOW,” he said.