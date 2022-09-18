Lupita's dive at Forodhani, makes a Zanzibar fan's wish come true

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Revellers at the famous Forodhani waterfront in Zanzibar were treated to a pleasant surprise after Hollywood actress Lupita Nyong'o joined them in diving experince, making the dream of her fans come true.

Excited and overwhelmed by the presence of the Oscar award-winning actress, the resident could be heard chanting her name.

The Black Panther (Wakanda Forever) actress made the trip to Zanzibar after a video was posted by @yessjamal on his Instagram account welcoming her to isles.

On September 1, the fans, famous for their daring acrobatic dives into the Indian ocean at the Forodhani waterfront posted a video holding a painting of the Mexican-born Kenyan actress, inviting her to Zanzibar.

They then proceeded to take multiple plunges into the ocean while holding the painting.

They asked fans to tag Lupita, hoping she'd see the video and respond.

And Lupita responded in the best way possible by personally visiting the Forodhani grounds in Zanzibar and taking part in the diving with the fans cheering her on.

"Yes, I came. You invited me and I'm here," the actress stated as she greeted the team at the beach in a video she shared on her social media pages.



Notably, three divers jumped into the beach holding a beautiful portrait of the actress.

"Lupita Nyong'o, welcome to Zanzibar!" the excited residents stated as they jumped into the beach.

Unbothered by the water and the depth, Lupita jumped in with her flowy orange sundress and matching open-toed shoes.







"Yes we did it," she said, soaking wet as she walked up the stairs at the end of the beach.

Young boys normally play, run and jump into the sea in the mornings and as the sun sets in the evening entertaining their guests.

The sport has so far been nicked named ‘Makachu’ and it attracts hundreds of visitors who visit Stone Town right Infront of the iconic Old Fort.

For years, Makachu has been used to promote Zanzibar’s domestic and international tourism.