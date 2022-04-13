Makonda should report to the nearest station says Dar Police

By Bakari Kiango More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. The Dar es Salaam Special Zone Police has told former Dar es Salaam Regional Commissioner Paul Makonda to report the allegations he made on social media claiming his life was being threatened to the nearest station.

The call was made by the Dar es Salaam Special Zone Police Commander, Jumanne Muliro while speaking to Mwananchi on Tuesday, April 12.

“I have not spoken to him (Makonda), but through the media, I advise him to go to any police station if the allegations he has made are true,” he said.

Muliro added: It depends on where he (Makonda) lives, but he should go to the nearest police station to give more details on the allegations he has made.

Few days ago on his Instagram page, Makonda wrote a message with headline “I am aware that there are organised five groups to destroy my life.”

In his message, Makonda mentioned the groups that includes drug dealers and their beneficiaries, the gay and those who are seeking revenge against him.

Makonda also claimed to be aware of the tactics made to kill him for the benefit of their families but also making false witnesses to charge him with economic sabotage.

“There are two things, with all the good work I have done for my party (CCM) and to my fellow citizens of Dar es Salaam are these rewards?”

“Surely if you are a faithful servant who defended right of the poor and if you come from a poor family. This is the rewards? ” Makonda questioned in a message.

He added: Someone who built hospitals, teachers offices and of the party’s, police stations, secondary and primary schools, bought vehicles for the Police Force, treated patients for free to the extent of bringing foreigner doctors to treat people here in Tanzania, today, I look like I should be hanged to death.

In addition, he said that there is a group online that has been paid to prepare Tanzanians when he is arrested they will testify against him.

“There is a day disabled, orphans, widows and those who wish their children to never die due to drugs will have their voices heard,” he wrote.

When contacted by Mwananchi to know what actions he has taken on those threats, Makonda didn’t give a proper answer, instead he attached the same message he posted on Instagram.

However, Muliro emphasised the need for Makonda to report to the police, saying that currently the systems are in place to address such issues, so even if he reports his case in written document it will be addressed.

"It is our duty as the police to investigate any criminal complaint, but the matter under investigation must have enough evidence. I repeat if his allegations are true then he should go to the nearest police station,” he said.

This is not first time, Makonda has raised allegations through social media, in March he wrote on his Instagram account urging businessman Ghalib Said Mohamed (GSM) to leave his property on plot No.60, Regent Estate in Kinondoni Municipality in Dar es Salaam.