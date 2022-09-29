Man accused of raping a pregnant woman to death

Iringa. A pregnant woman, Ms Atika Kivenule, 24, was raped and killed in Iringa region, on September 24, police has said.

The expectant mother was 10- weeks pregnant when she was allegedly killed by Mr Mohammed Salum, 27, a resident of Maweni who is now in police custody.

On the day of incident, Atika was raped, the assailant broke into their home at 11pm and found her sleeping before he assaulted her sexually and ran away.

He husband was not at home when the incident occurred.

The Iringa Regional Police Commander, Allan Bukumbi confirmed the incident saying the suspect has been arrested and will be taken before the court when investigations are complete.

RPC Bukumbi also said the assailant who has admitted to have committed the offense also broke the victim’s neck and caused several injuries.

Apart from killing the woman, RPC said the accused also admitted to have stolen various valuables he found in the victim’s house including a mobile phone and a suit.

“He admitted to have stolen a mobile phone Infinix hot 12 worth Sh270,000 and a suit belonging to the deceased's brother-in-law, Augustino Kileo, worth Sh600,000," the RPC said.

In addition, he said they arrested the accused with all the evidence and when investigation is completed, he will face the laws.