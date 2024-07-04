Man who burnt Samia's picture sentenced to two years in jail or Sh5 million fine

Mbeya. Shadrack Chaula 24, a resident of Mbeya region who was accused of burning a photo of President Samia Suluhu Hassan, has been sentenced to two years in prison or a fine of Sh5 million after being found guilty of cybercrimes.

The sentence was pronounced today, Thursday, July 4, 2024, before the Chief Resident Magistrate of the Rungwe District Court, Shamla Shehagiro.

It was stated in court by state attorneys Veronica Mtafya and Rosemary Mginyi that on June 22, 2024, in the Ntokela area of Rungwe District, Mbeya Region, the accused distributed videos containing false information on TikTok, contrary to Section 16 of online laws.

By the time the court session ended, he had not paid the fine, so he was taken to prison.



