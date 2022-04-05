Mange Kimambi APP director arraigned over cyber bullying

By Hadija Jumanne More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. The director of the U turn Collection and Mange Kimambi App, Allen Mhina (31) and two of others have been arraigned at the Kisutu Resident Magistrate's Court, facing three charges, including publishing content that infringes on another person's rights and freedoms and cyber bullying.

Apart from Mhina, a resident of Temeke, the other defendants in the criminal case number 57/2022 are the U turn Collection and the Mange Kimambi App.

The accused were read their charges by Senior State Counsel Slyvia Mitanto who was with another State Attorney Mwanamina Kombakono.

Reading out the indictment, in the first indictment, which is the publication of content that infringes on the rights and freedoms of another person, facing both defendants, counsel Mitanto and Kombakono claimed that the defendants allegedly committed the offense on March 9, 2022 in different locations inside and outside the United Republic of Tanzania.

On the day of the incident, the defendants allegedly posted a video of former Mikumi MP, Joseph Haule aka Prof Jay who is admitted to Muhimbili National Hospital, Intensive Care Unit (ICU) content that violates the patient's privacy (Prof Jay).

The second charge was carrying out journalism work without the approval of the press accreditation board, the charge which is against Mhina and U turn Collection.

The accused are alleged to have committed the offense, between September 22, 2021 and March 14, 2022 in Kinondoni Manyanya area, on the alleged days prosecution says the accused allegedly worked as journalists without permission from the press accreditation board.

