Maries Stopes extends services to 1.4 million women

Dar es Salaam. The government through the ministry of health in partnership with Marie Stopes Tanzania has extended services to at least 1.4 million pregnant women which has averted the loss of lives to 2,800 women last year in 2021.

This was said by Marie Stopes Tanzania Country Director Mr. Mr Vadacanthara Chandrashekar at the launch of Lifeguard Condoms on Sunday.

According to him, MST has continued to work in close partnership with the government to improve the quality of health systems in the country by ensuring that the majority of women have access to quality health services.

“Most of the services that we provide are in public health facilities in all regions. Last year our team went to more than 5,000 public health facilities to provide injectables, implants and other services,” he said.

According to him, through collaboration with the government, MST has been able to reach public health facilities from the village level to the district level to offer services in partnership with the government.

He said MST’s launch of a new Lifeguard contraceptive product was a good sign that will give clients a variety of the products which will enable them to take control of their lives.

"We work with the government and other partners to promote contraceptives use in the country…we will bring much more exciting products so that women and girls can exercise their reproductive health needs,” he said.

Ilala District Commissioner Mr. Ng’ilabuzu Ludigija said families should build the culture of spacing to use condoms.

"Unintended pregnancies and prevalence of HVI/Aids is still high thus it is important to use Lifeguard (condom) and other contraceptives... It should be known that such products are not only for single people but also for married people, “he said.

According to Ilala district commissioner, HIV prevalence amongst youths in various regions including Dar es Salaam keeps on rising.

“ Various reports from the ministry of health have shown an increase in new HIV infection by at least 4 percent,” he said.

He cautioned the public to make full use of the product as it was helpful in many ways including averting unintended pregnancies, family planning and protection against sexual transmitted diseases especially HIV.