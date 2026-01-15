Mbarawa: JNIA VIP terminal boosts business in Dar

Dar es Salaam. The Minister for Transport, Professor Makame Mbarawa, has said the VIP terminal building at Julius Nyerere International Airport (Terminal One) has boosted the pace of commercial activities in Dar es Salaam.

Speaking in Dar es Salaam today, January 15, 2026, during preparations for the inauguration scheduled for tomorrow, Prof Mbarawa said the construction of the building is part of the government’s efforts to improve services and aviation infrastructure in the country.









“The construction of this building has significantly contributed to increasing business circulation in the Dar es Salaam Region,” Prof Mbarawa said.

He added that the new, modern building is expected to be officially inaugurated tomorrow, with the Vice President of Tanzania, Dr Emmanuel Nchimbi, as the guest of honour. The facility comprises five lounges for international leaders, including two meeting rooms and one waiting lounge.

Prof Mbarawa explained that the building is equipped with modern facilities, including electricity, water, ICT systems, firefighting systems and air conditioning, noting that construction of the project was officially completed on October 31, last year.

According to Prof Mbarawa, implementation of the project created approximately 1,010 formal and informal jobs for Tanzanians, while also providing opportunities for local contractors to use locally available building materials, including steel bars and aggregates.

Dr Nchimbi, is expected to officiate the inauguration of the new and modern VIP terminal designed to serve leaders of presidential rank, built at Julius Nyerere International Airport (Terminal One).

Highlighting the benefits of the facility, Prof Mbarawa said it will facilitate dignified reception for guests of presidential status, ensure privacy for VIP leaders, and provide a modern waiting area with advanced infrastructure.

He added that the building is expected to increase national revenue, promote trade and investment, and boost the number of flight movements in the country.

Meanwhile, the Ministry's Director of Engineering and Maintenance, Mr Focus Kadeghe, said the project reflects the government’s continued efforts to improve aviation infrastructure across all airports in the country, including the two international airports.