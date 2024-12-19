Mchengerwa downplays Makonda's mud protest remarks on accountability

Dar es Salaam. In a bizarre protest that seemed almost theatrical, residents of Muriet Ward in Arusha expressed their frustrations with local leaders by dragging them through mud.

Their target: Ward Councilor Francis Mbise and Muriet Street Chairperson Dominic Kivuyo, whom they blamed for failing to address the area's worsening road dilapidation.

The protest was sparked by weeks of heavy rain that had turned the roads into impassable swamps.

What began as an unusual form of protest quickly escalated into a national debate after Arusha Regional Commissioner (RC) Paul Makonda publicly commended the residents’ actions.

Speaking at a national procurement forum in Arusha on the same day, Makonda endorsed the mud protest and even suggested other citizens adopt similar methods.

“If your leaders fail you, don’t just sit there. Boo them. Drag them through the mud if you have to. Let them feel your pain,” said Mr Makonda who was speaking before Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Energy Doto Biteko.

Mr Makonda’s remarks, though delivered with humor, ignited controversy as he also made a provocative suggestion, “If there’s uncollected garbage in your area, take it to your leaders’ homes. Let them live with it.”

While some applauded the RC for resonating with the frustrations of citizens, others, including government officials, expressed dismay.

The following day, on December 18, 2024, the Minister of State in the President’s Office-Regional Administration and Local Government (PO-RALG), Mr Mohammed Mchengerwa, shared the government’s position on the matter.

“Let me be clear, what happened in Arusha does not reflect the government’s stance. It is not part of Tanzanian culture,” said Mr Mchengerwa during the launch of ICT equipment for secondary schools in Dar es Salaam.

The minister condemned both the mud-dragging protest and the RC’s encouragement remarks.

“Citizens should never take the law into their own hands. I urge all leaders, from district commissioners to local government officers, to address citizens’ grievances and ensure such incidents do not recur,” emphasized the minister.

Mr Mchengerwa also directed the Tanzania Rural and Urban Roads Agency (Tarura) to collaborate with local authorities to resolve minor issues before they escalate into public outcries.

The incident underscores the deep frustrations among Muriet Ward residents, who have struggled with impassable roads exacerbated by torrential rains.

Despite their complaints, the lack of timely action led to the mud protest.

While Makonda’s comments seemed to strike a chord with those frustrated by unresponsive leadership, political analysts, like Ms Amina Mushi, warned that such rhetoric could promote chaos rather than encourage constructive change.

“The protest might have been a desperate call for attention, but promoting disorder as a solution is dangerous,” said Ms Mushi.

The situation raises significant questions about accountability in local governance: Why did it take such an extreme protest to highlight the issue? Why weren’t preventive measures taken earlier?

As Mchengerwa attempted to restore order, he reminded leaders of their duty to the public, “We are here to solve problems, not create them.”