MCL empowering the nation through agriculture, says Bakari Machumu

By Bethsheba Wambura More by this Author

Mbeya. Mwananchi Communications Limited (MCL), Managing Director Bakari Machumu has on Thursday, August 4, said the media company is empowering the nation by informing the public on how to get into the agriculture sector in order to attain the Ajenda10/30.

‘Ajenda 10/30’ is a tag coined by the agriculture ministry to rally efforts of both public and private sectors to turn around the fortunes of thousands of people who earn their living from the agricultural value chain.

“We empower the nation to build a better tomorrow,” Mr Machumu said during the Farm Clinic Symposium held at Mbeya City's Nane Nane Hall on Thursday August 4, 2022

With ‘Kilimo ni Biashara’ (Agriculture is business) as its clarion call, ‘Ajenda 10/30’ aims to attain an impressive 10 percent annual growth rate for the sector that is the source of livelihood for some 65 percent of Tanzanians, a target that should be met by 2030.

In promoting Agriculture, MCL has established an Agriculture desk and published several informative, well researched and articulate articles on crops that are currently making a change in lives of Tanzanians under the ‘Seeds of Gold’ banner.

"The Ministry of Agriculture has good plans, we at Mwananchi Communications Ltd, our job is to create content and build a bridge so that we can give knowledge to the end user,” he said.

On other hand, Mr Machumu thanked everyone who participated in the symposium that aimed at bringing together stakeholders in agriculture to discuss better ways of improving the sector.

The Farm Clinic Symposium was sponsored by Ministry of Agriculture, Vodacom Tanzania, Tanzania Agricultural Development Bank has (TADB), Tanzania Agricultural Research Institute (Tari), ASPIRES Tanzania and Usaid.