MCL Journalist nominated for Zikomo Africa awards

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Kelvin Matandiko, a Senior Journalist at Mwananchi Communications Limited (MCL), has been selected among the 11 nominees vying for the Best African Journalist Award for the year 2022.

The winner will be announced on October 15, this year in Lusaka, Zambia through the 2022 Zikomo Africa Award ceremony.

Daniel Blessington Ouddar, the founder of the famous Zikomo Africa Awards, said that all African countries have participated in 73 categories this year with 712 nominees. Among them, about 100 Tanzanians have been selected in 51 categories of the Awards.

Mr. Daniel says the initiative behind the Zikomo Africa Awards is to empower neglected artists, entrepreneurs, humanitarians and basically everyone in the entertainment industry.

"The aim of Zikomo awards is to recognise people who deserve recognition but are not getting it due to the bias of the industry. Everyone in the industry deserves to be appreciated for his or her efforts and need to be given a seat,” said Mr Ouddar while speaking to The Citizen Newspaper yesterday.

“These awards therefore, recognises the contribution of journalists so that they can continue to be the best in the field,” he said adding, “my expectation for the Zikomo Africa Awards is to be a global brand, so far we have managed to reach most African countries.”

Advertisement

To help Kelvin Matandiko win the award, voters need to open the award link www.zikomoawards.com and go to the Best Journalist of the Year Africa section and click on Kelvin Matandiko's name and then click the word vote.

Kelvin is an employee at MCL for more than 10 years, the company that produces different content through Mwananchi digital. Also publishing Mwananchi, The Citizen, and Mwanaspoti newspapers.



