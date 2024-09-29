MCL journalists shine at journalism awards, winning 11 categories

Dar es Salaam. Mwananchi Communications Limited (MCL) has excelled at the 2023 Excellence in Journalism in Tanzania (EJAT) awards, winning in 11 categories and solidifying its status as the most awarded media house at the event.

With a total of 72 journalists from various outlets competing, MCL emerged victorious in 21 percent of the 17 nominated categories.

The awards ceremony, organized by the Media Council of Tanzania (MCT), celebrates outstanding journalism across the country.

The winners include Julius Maricha, a reporter for The Citizen, who secured two awards for his reporting on child development and cultural and sports reporting.

Ms Hellen Nachilongo from The Citizen received the prestigious Ejat Award for Environmental Conservation and Water Sources.

Other standout winners included Ms Haika Kimaro, who won in the Agriculture and Agribusiness Reporting for Online Media category, and Mr Jacob Mosenda, recognized for Investigative Journalism.

Ms Pamela Chilongola triumphed in the Economy Reporting category, while Mr George Helahela was awarded for his work in Education Reporting.

Mwanaspoti reporter Mr Eliya Solomon also received accolades in the Data Journalism Reporting category. Additional winners from MCL included Ms Zourha Malisa (Sexual and Reproductive Health Reporting) and the team of Mgongo Kaitira and Anna Pontinus from Mwananchi Digital, who both won in the Health Reporting category.

Several other MCL journalists, including Mr Ephraim Bahemu and Ms Elizabeth Edward, achieved commendable placements in second and third positions.

The overall winner of the Ejat awards was Mukrim Mohamed Khamis from KTV TZ Zanzibar, who received a Sh3 million check from Deputy Speaker Mussa Azzan Zungu, who graced the event.