Membe: This is not right for me to speak

By Habel Chidawali More by this Author

Dodoma. Chama cha Mapinduzi (CCM) cadre, Bernard Membe has said the time is not right for him to say anything regarding his return to the party.

Membe, a former Foreign Affairs minister who was yesterday readmitted into the partyranks after four years in the cold, has on Friday April 1, participated in the party’s special General Assembly meeting held in Dodoma.

Upon his arriving Membe was surrounded by journalist who asked him to comment on his return to CCM after he was expelled in 2018.

“Aaah… NO No... This is not the right time to speak. This is Membe you used to know, wait for the meeting to end,” he said.

Membe was accompanied by Iringa Urban lawmaker, Jessica Msambatavangu.

He was immediately whisked away into conference hall by some CCM youth wing (UVCCM) members leaving journalists outside.