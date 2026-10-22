Menopause: Stages, symptoms and how to manage it









Dar es Salaam. Despite World Menopause Day being observed on October 18 to raise awareness and improve women’s well-being, conversations about menopause remain limited in many communities.

Speaking to The Citizen, gynaecologist Dr Living Colman defined menopause as the permanent cessation of menstruation after 12 consecutive months without a menstrual period.

He said women may experience various physical and emotional changes, including irregular periods, sleep disturbances, hot flushes, mood swings, vaginal dryness and difficulty concentrating. Natural menopause usually occurs between the ages of 45 and 55, although some women experience it earlier.

“Although menopause is a natural stage of life, the experience differs from one woman to another. While some women move through it with few difficulties, others experience symptoms that affect their relationships, work and overall quality of life,” Dr Colman said.

Dar es Salaam resident Saraphia Isdory said menopause had affected her relationships at work, with mood swings, fatigue and difficulty concentrating making it harder to communicate with colleagues, manage responsibilities and maintain professional relationships.

At home, she said, emotional changes, physical discomfort and reduced intimacy had strained her relationships with family members and her partner, sometimes leading to misunderstandings and leaving her feeling isolated.

Obstetrician and gynaecologist Dr James Chapa said menopause has three stages: perimenopause, menopause and postmenopause.

Perimenopause is the transition leading up to menopause, during which fluctuating hormone levels can cause irregular periods, hot flushes, sleep problems and mood changes. Pregnancy remains possible during this stage, while unusual bleeding should be assessed by a healthcare professional.

Menopause is confirmed after 12 consecutive months without menstruation. Postmenopause follows and continues for the rest of a woman’s life. Dr Chapa said some symptoms improve after menopause, but others, including vaginal dryness and urinary problems, may persist. Reduced oestrogen levels also contribute to bone loss, making regular health checks important for protecting long-term well-being.

Anitha Isaya, 57, said she continued to experience discomfort and urinary problems after menopause, affecting her daily activities and intimate relationships. She sought medical attention when the symptoms failed to improve.

She said her doctor explained the changes occurring in her body and recommended treatment to manage the symptoms. The guidance also helped her understand the importance of lifestyle adjustments and regular medical check-ups.

Dr Chapa advised women experiencing possible menopausal symptoms to seek medical assessment to establish their cause and identify appropriate treatment.

A doctor may consider a woman’s symptoms, menstrual history, medical background and emotional well-being before recommending a management plan.

“Treatment depends on the symptoms and their severity. Hormone replacement therapy may help relieve hot flushes, night sweats and other symptoms for eligible women. Non-hormonal medicines, psychological support and lifestyle changes may also help, depending on individual needs,” Dr Chapa said.

He also advised women to engage in regular physical activity, eat a balanced diet, prioritise sleep and seek support from trusted people.

Where menopause affects relationships at home or work, he said, counselling and open communication may help women and those around them better understand the changes.