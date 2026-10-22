Tanzania targets health cover for poorest households

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania is stepping up efforts to ensure that even its poorest households are covered by universal health insurance, with the government promising financial support for people unable to pay their own contributions.

Health Minister Mohamed Mchengerwa said the government would identify vulnerable households through the relevant authorities and communities, working alongside the Tanzania Social Action Fund (TASAF), to ensure poverty did not prevent people from accessing medical treatment.

Speaking at the launch of the second phase of the Universal Health Insurance Scheme in Mtwara today, October 22, 2026, he said those who could afford insurance would contribute for themselves and their families, while the government would support those unable to pay.

“Universal health insurance does not mean that every citizen will get insurance for free. Those who can afford it will contribute, while those who cannot afford it will be supported by the government,” he said.

Mr Mchengerwa said the arrangement was intended to prevent poor families from being excluded from healthcare because of their financial circumstances.

“Insurance that leaves poor people outside is not universal health insurance. It is health insurance for those who have money, and that is not the Tanzania we accept,” he said.

The minister said the first phase of the programme had focused on identifying and enrolling households unable to finance their own health coverage.

He reported that 198,079 households had been verified and issued with insurance cards against a target of 276,400, representing about 72 per cent of the intended beneficiaries.

Mtwara was leading the country in reaching eligible households under the first phase, he said.

Mr Mchengerwa added that beneficiaries who had received their cards had started accessing treatment without having to sell farms, livestock and other assets to meet medical expenses.

He urged eligible people whose cards had been issued but not collected to obtain them so they could benefit from the programme.

The minister said the initiative was intended to address a situation in which families faced financial hardship when a member fell ill, sometimes selling productive assets to pay for treatment.

He said universal health insurance would operate on the principle of shared responsibility, with contributions from those able to pay helping finance healthcare while government support protected those without sufficient means.

Comparing the scheme to a community well, Mr Mchengerwa said members contributed towards a shared resource and accessed it when they needed it.

He said insurance worked on the same principle, with contributions made when people were healthy helping finance treatment when they became ill.

The launch was held simultaneously across Tanzania Mainland, including gatherings in Mwanza, Mbeya, Arusha, Kigoma, Dodoma, Shinyanga, Tanga, Songwe and Simiyu.