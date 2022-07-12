Mfalme ‘Zumaridi’ case takes new twist

The outspoken preacher and her followers are charged with three counts of obstruction of justice, conspiracy to commit unlawful assembly and human trafficking, a charge which is unbailable.

Mwanza. The self-styled ‘god of the world’ Diana Bundala aka ‘Mfalme Zumaridi’, who is facing several accounts at the Mwanza Resident Magistrate Court wants Magistrate Monica Ndyekobora to withdraw from hearing the case.



When the case came up for hearing yesterday, ‘Mfalme Zumaridi’ submitted that Magistrate Monica Ndyekobora should withdraw from hearing the case, arguing that she has no trust that she would deliver a fair judgment.



However, Senior State Attorney, Emmanuel Luvinga told the court that they were ready to proceed with the case and that the prosecution side had brought two witnesses to testify in the case.

Mr Luvinga, who was accompanied by the State Counsel, Mr Deogratius Lumanyika, identified the witnesses as WP. 592 Sergeant Paulina and F1468 Sergeant Joanes Mlashani.

After hearing the defendant’s claims, Resident Magistrate, Monica Ndyekobora adjourned the case to July 18, 2022 when the court would rule on arguments presented by the defendants’ lawyers.

In the case number 10/2022 facing Zumaridi alone is facing a case of trafficking human beings including children under the age of 18 which is in contravention of section 4 (1) (A) and 6 (2) (A) of the Human Trafficking Act number 6 of 2008.

In case number 11/2022, Ms Bundala and her eight accomplices are accused of carrying out an assault against police officials who entered her house to carry out their duties, an offence which is in contravention of section 241 of the Penal Code.

The defendants are also alleged to have obstructed government officials from carrying out their duties in contravention of section 114 (A) subsection ‘b’ of the Penal Code.

In case number 12/2022, Zumaridi and her associates are accused of holding an illegal religious assembly contrary to section 74 (1) and 75 of the Penal Code.

After the accused were brought before the courtroom, the senior state counsel, Mr Luvinga said collection of evidence in case number 10 against ‘Mfalme Zumaridi’ alone was not complete, asking the court to set another date for the case to be mentioned. They were charged in March, 2022.