Minister Bashungwa: Freedom of worship key to accelerate investment in the Country

Dar es Salaam. Minister of State in the President's Office, Regional Administration and Local Government, Mr Innocent Bashungwa, has said that freedom of worship and peace prevailing in the country are among the main reasons as to why many foreign investors come to invest in the country.

Minister Bashungwa made the statement in Dar es Salaam, when he attended the Shree Goverdhannathji Haveli Community worship service held over the weekend attended by various guests including party and government leaders, ambassadors, and representatives from local and international organizations in the country.

He said that due to the fact that the country receives many foreign investors with different cultural and religious beliefs, the government has played a key role in ensuring that it gives them the freedom to worship while respecting their beliefs.

"Countries with more protections for religious freedom have better performing businesses and stronger economies since investors from different nations and religions tend to come and invest without fear of interference when it comes to the whole issue of worshiping in accordance with their indigenous beliefs.'' he explained

He said the government has been making good use of such events to ensure that it not only shows cooperation with the foreign communities but also presents various economic and development agendas as the events have been attracting foreign delegates who come to join their counterparts in the worships.

“So it becomes easier for us to also incorporate our investment agendas into them. We thank and congratulate the members of the Shree Goverdhannathji Haveli community in the country for giving us this honorable opportunity, '' said Minister Bashungwa.

For his part, the Chairman of the Shree Goverdhannathji Haveli Community in the country Mr Yogesh Manek thanked the government for the way it gives freedom of worship to various communities in the country without interference while also prioritizing religious leaders on various issues including major decisions concerning the future of the nation.

"The government gives a lot of respect and cooperation to the religious leaders and that is a matter of great pride. It is a great step not only religiously but also economically as it increases the appeal even for those abroad who aspire to come and be part of the Tanzanian community and thus stimulate investment," he said.

Mr Manek further noted that apart from religious issues, the Shree Goverdhannathji Haveli community has also been at the forefront of collaborating with other institutions in the country in supporting various social projects including health and education initiatives.

The three-day event was held for the first time in Dar es Salaam bringing people from different communities and professionals together to showcase their talents and love for the God of the Indian community known as Shree Krishna.