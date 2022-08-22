Minister outlines Tanzania's key priorities for women

By George Helahela More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Eradicating gender violence and economic empowering of women; leadership positions and gender policies are the key issues that the government was currently spearheading in its efforts to mitigate that women in the country face after the Covid-19 pandemic.

This was revealed in Dar es Salaam at the weekend by the minister for Community Development, Gender, Women and Special Groups, Dr when she graced the launch of UN Women feminist plan for sustainability and Social Justice.

The plan seeks to address all challenges facing women which as a result of the global Covid-19 pandemic.

She said the government was aware that the existence of gender equality was an important factor for bringing meaningful and integrated and sustainable development.

“In complementing that, the country has started to take measures such as eradicating gender-based violence; empowering women in economic issues as well as in their participation in leadership and decision-making positions among others,” she said.

Dr Gwajima noted that the launched plan would assist the country in its fight against challenges brought by the Covid-19 pandemic, which include poor provision of public services.

The plan is focused on addressing important issues in health care, social protection, improving the lives of women and women's advocacy measures for climate change.

"We will use this plan effectively so as to ensure that we fight all the challenges,” she said, adding that women were the major victims of the Covid-19 pandemic and the ongoing Ukraine war.