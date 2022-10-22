Ministry of Health signs a MOU with Alameda Healthcare Group of Egypt

Dar es Salaam The Alameda Healthcare Group of Egypt has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Tanzania’s Ministry of Health that is designed to setup a second opinion Centre, support and train healthcare professionals in their areas of expertise, conduct surgical camp in various MOH hospitals and treat patients for complex cases like transplant in Cairo.

The signing ceremony of the MoU was held in Dodoma on Thursday 20th of October, and was witnessed by the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Health Prof Abel Makubi, Alameda Healthcare Group chief executive officer Neeraj Mishra and Alameda healthcare group International Business Development Dr. Amira Hamouda

Mr. Mishra, Alameda Healthcare Group CEO stated “that it’s a momentous occasion to collaborate with ministry in improving the healthcare services in Tanzania. He said, under this agreement, we shall conduct surgical camps in areas of Cardiac Surgery, kidney transplantation, Neurosurgery and Orthopaedics. We shall also setup second opinion Centre in Cairo to support the young clinicians in MOH hospitals to take advice from senior clinicians working in Alameda Hospitals. We shall also train the doctors and nurses under observership program in our hospitals. Patients who cannot be treated in the country shall be referred to us through NHIF”

“Alameda Healthcare will also be tasked with receiving nursing and midwifery experts to build capacity to the counterpart in improving care, quality and managing hospitals resources to ensure quality services’, said Mr. Mishra.

“This has been a long awaited agreement and will be bringing expertise from Alameda healthcare in Egypt to Tanzania, helping Tanzania become the medical hub for East Africa” said Dr. Amira Hamouda – Group Director of International Business Development