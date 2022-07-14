Mkapa’s transformative role in Tanzania economy honoured

By Jesse Mikofu More by this Author

Unguja. Former President Benjamin Mkapa observed economic principles that helped to fine-tune Tanzania’s economy and improve investor confidence during his time at the State House, leaders heard yesterday.

Mr Mkapa, whose tenure lasted for ten years from 1995 to 2005, is credited for making important decisions that laid down the foundation for Tanzania’s economic prosperity and modern government administration. This had a massive contribution to the country leading to its graduating to a Lower Middle Income status 15 years later after he left office.

Apart from allowing the institutionalisation of dialogue between the public and private sectors through such platforms as Tanzania Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture (TCCIA), Tanzania National Business Council (TNBC) and later Tanzania National Business Council (TNBC), it was also during Mkapa’s era that Tanzania Investment Centre (TIC) was established.

Mr Mkapa wrote in his autobiography: My Life, My Purpose: A Tanzanian President Remembers, that he inherited dry state coffers, with revenues of only Sh331 billion for the entire financial year 1994/95 and an inflation of 27.4 percent.

But while at State House, Mr Mkapa and his team had to employ various strategies to get things going, which saw the economy growing at an average of 4.28 percent during his first five year term in office.

With investors’ growing interest and confidence in Tanzania, President Mkapa’s second five year term registered an average growth rate of 6.6 percent.

That tempo was maintained throughout the past15 years of President Mkapa’s successors (Jakaya Kikwete and John Magufuli), partly explaining why the World Bank found it fit to elevate Tanzania to a LMIC in 2020.

And, speaking during a symposium to commemorate the second anniversary of the death of Benjamin Mkapa, Zanzibar’s First Vice President Othman Masoud said President Benjamin Mkapa stood for economic recovery plans, constructive policies as well as structural reforms and implementation of the privatization policy that was initiated by his predecessor.

“It is due to those efforts that we are today gathering here to make these reflections and lay down strategies on the role of the private sector in bringing about social and economic development through investment in the health sector,” said Mr Othman.

Mr Othman said top leader of the country made a significant contribution to strengthening institutions and accountability, transforming the public sector that spurred the growth of the private sector.

Through the forum, participants will discuss and contribute to policy and strategic views on building sustainable policies and systems for socio-economic development, strengthening its protection in health, through strategic partnerships between the government, development players, private sector and executives of non-governmental Organnisations.

He said heated debates on quality will raise courage in following his feelings of boosting the economy and the nation’s direction.

He said both governments of Mainland Tanzania and Zanzibar recognise the role of the private sector in accelerating socio-economic development and achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in the country.

It is due to this understanding the two governments redefine and institutionalise our strategic partnership with the private sector and non-governmental actors in the implementation of its priorities in order to embrace the late Mkapa’s vision of Public Private Partnership Policy. (PPP),” he said.

For her part, the chief executive officer of the Mkapa Foundation, Dr Ellen Senkoro, said since its inception the Foundation has provided various services, especially in increasing the workforce and offering training in the country’s health sector.

The minister for Health, Ummy Mwalimu, and her Zanzibar counterpart Nassor Ahmed Mazrui said through the Foundation set up by Mkapa health services have been improved

“Mkapa stood for motivation in accessing basic health services. Personally, I have been telling the private sector to use the example of the Mkapa Foundation in its partnership with the Government to improve social services,” said Ms Mwalimu.

The slogan of the two-day forum is “a legacy from Mkapa, a strong leadership in bringing about changes for all.”