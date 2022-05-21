Mo Dewji awarded honorary doctorate by Georgetown University

By Paul Owere More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Tanzanian businessman and East Africa’s only known dollar billionaire Mohammed Dewji was on Friday May 20 awarded an Honorary Doctorate in Humane Letters by the Georgetown University McDonough School of Business, based in Washington D.C.

The Doctorate, presented by Georgetown University President, John DeGioia, is in recognition of Mr. Dewji’s significant contribution to society through his philanthropic work across Tanzania.

Mr. Dewji graduated from the Georgetown University McDonough School of Business in 1998, before launching his career as President of MeTL Group and Founder of the Mo Dewji Foundation.

President DeGioia awards Dewji an honorary doctorate during the commencement ceremony

Speaking during the graduation ceremony he urged the Class of 2022 to follow some of his own examples: find life’s purpose by connecting their pursuits to the betterment of others.

“Whose lives can you touch? Search your heart for the answer. If you combine that curiosity with the knowledge you’ve gained in your time here, then the world will be yours to shape. May you shine bright, conquer your fears, and leave a positive legacy on your communities.” Dewji said.

Dewji emphasized the importance of leveraging the people around you, devoting oneself to others, and building strength in community.

He also reminded the 776 undergraduates and 330 graduates in the McDonough School of Business Class of 2022 of a phrase already ingrained into their education as a Hoya: the Jesuit value of cura personalis – sharing a profound sense of responsibility and care for one another.

He added: The world is never about you – but it should always concern you. Once we embrace the reality that the outcomes in our lives are truly in the hands of others, we become motivated to understand each other. We become better stewards of our community. By clearing paths for others, we find our own.

The degree of Doctor of Humane Letters is an honorary degree awarded to those who have distinguished themselves through humanitarian and philanthropic contributions to society.

The criteria for awarding the Doctor of Humane Letters degree differs between institutions; however, it is typically awarded to individuals who serve as keynote speakers at university events, or to individuals associated with the institution.

This flexibility has resulted in universities awarding unique variants of the Doctor of Humane Letters degree; in 1996, for example, Southampton College awarded Kermit the Frog an honorary "doctorate of Amphibious Letters" in recognition for his contribution to children's education.