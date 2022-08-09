Monday night accident kills 20, leaves 15 injured in Kahama

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

Kahama . Twenty people were killed on the spot and 15 others were injured in an accident involving three cars and a track that happened in Mwakata, ​​Kahama District in Shinyanga Region.

The accident happened at 8:00 pm, August 8, involving a saloon car, an omni-bus and a truck.

The cause of the accident is yet to be known.

The Kahama Municipal Hospital Medical Officer Dr, Deogratius Nyaga has confirmed that he received 20 bodies and 15 injured people who have been admitted to the facility for treatment.

Shinyanga Region Acting Police Commander, Leonard Nyandahu has also confirmed the accident promising to provide information later