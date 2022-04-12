Moshi Mayor Juma Raibu has been impeached

By Florah Temba More by this Author

Moshi. Mayor of Moshi Municipality Juma Raibu in Kilimanjaro Region has been removed from office.

Mr Raibu was sent packing on Monday, April 11 when councillors voted against him for alleged abuse of office.

Some 18 councillors voted in favour of his removal while others defended him during a secret ballot taken at the municipal hall.

Speaking after the exercise,the municipal executive secretary Rashidi Gembe said Mr Raibu has cases to answer.

The Mayor has been accused of various acts deemed to condone abuse of office and alleged corruption.

It is claimed that he allowed execution of a construction project in the town’s central business district (CBD) without requisite permit from the relevant authority.

The fired local leader is also alleged to have constantly exhibited unethical behaviour like arrogance to his fellow councillors.

Other allegations are that he often bragged he was an appointee of the ruling party’s (CCM) Central Committee and not duly elected at the regional or district level.

Mr Gembe chaired a committee which was tasked by the municipal council to probe allegations that were levelled against him.

Mr Raibu was also being accused of attending regular meetings convened by the local authority without any justification.

Mr Raibu could not be reached to give his side of the story, but the move has been welcomed by a section of the councillors.

These included Zubery Abdallah and Abuu Shayo who said leaders who abuse office should not be tolerated and instead they should be shown the door.