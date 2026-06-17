Muhimbili delivers quintuplets as Tabata family celebrates rare birth

Dar es Salaam. A couple from Tabata is celebrating the birth of quintuplets following a successful delivery at Muhimbili National Hospital (MNH), where both the mother and her five newborn babies are reported to be in good health.

The rare delivery, which took place on June 13, 2026, saw Victoria Mkwizu give birth to three boys and two girls under the care of a multidisciplinary team of specialists at the national referral hospital.

The birth marks another significant achievement for MNH, whose team of medical experts closely monitored the pregnancy and ensured the safe delivery of all five babies.

Speaking after the delivery, Ms Mkwizu said she was admitted to MNH on May 13 after being referred from Amana Regional Referral Hospital and had remained under continuous medical supervision throughout her stay.

“I am grateful to Muhimbili for the excellent care and services I have received. Since my admission on May 13, both the babies and I have been under close observation, and we have been well looked after,” she said.

Her husband, Mr Simon Mkwizu, described the birth as both a blessing and a moment of immense responsibility for the family.

“It has been a long journey. We initially discovered during a clinic visit in Tabata that my wife was carrying four babies when she was three months pregnant,” he recounted.

“We were referred to Amana Regional Referral Hospital and later transferred to Muhimbili for specialised care. After the delivery, we were surprised and delighted to welcome five babies,” he added.

Mr Mkwizu acknowledged the challenges associated with raising quintuplets, noting that the family would require support from relatives and other well-wishers.

“It is a joyful moment, but also a demanding one. Caring for five newborns at once requires considerable resources. I work as a three-wheeler driver, while my wife is a housewife, and our financial circumstances make it difficult to meet all the needs of the children on our own,” he said.

He thanked the management and staff of Muhimbili for their support, including meeting the family's medical expenses during their stay, and appealed to members of the public to assist the family.

Representing the Muhimbili executive director, the hospital’s director of surgical services, Dr Rachel Mhaville, described the birth as a rare and exceptional case that required intensive monitoring by a team of specialists to safeguard the well-being of both the mother and her babies.

She congratulated the family on the successful delivery and wished them good health.

Dr Mhaville also announced that Muhimbili would continue to meet all medical expenses for Ms Mkwizu and her five children from the date of admission until they complete treatment and are discharged.