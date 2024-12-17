Mwananchi Digital and Mwanaclick reach the summit of Mt Kilimanjaro

Dar es Salaam. The business editor at Mwananchi Communications Limited (MCL), Ephrahimu Bahemu, has made history today, Tuesday, December 17, 2024, by successfully summiting Mount Kilimanjaro, the Roof of Africa, carrying the awards of Mwananchi Digital and Mwanaclick.

This remarkable achievement serves as a symbol of the resilience, authenticity, and uniqueness of these two media platforms, which have become benchmarks of excellence for Tanzanians and Africans at large.

Just as Mount Kilimanjaro stands tall, Mwananchi Digital and Mwanaclick have steadfastly delivered reliable news, powerful storytelling, and an exceptional user experience.

With unparalleled trust, these platforms have continued to be the gateway for stories and information that directly impact people’s lives.

Bahemu’s journey reinforces the belief that, much like Mount Kilimanjaro, no summit is unattainable when there is determination, ambition, and shared vision.