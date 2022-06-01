Mwanza woman shot dead by her husband laid to rest

By Mgongo Kaitira More by this Author

Mwanza. The body of a woman who was shot several times to death by her husband was buried yesterday at Kirumba Islamic Cemetery in Mwanza Region.

Ms Swalha Salum (26), who was residing at Buswelu in Ilemela District in the region was shot by her husband, Mr Said Oswayo on the eve of May 28 who was also found dead along Rock Beach shore floating on water.

Circumstances of her death shocked Mwanza residents who turned out in multitudes to bury her on Tuesday and raised concern about the increasing number of murders related to couples.

Speaking at the funeral, the Sheikh of Kirumba ward, Sululu Salum, urged the mourners to be patient whenever they pass through difficult times.

“Religious scriptures tells us to be patient in hard times especially when we are in trouble because going contrary to that would lead you into wrong decisions,” said Sheikh Salum

However, Bongo Flavour artiste Hamisi Ramadhani also know as ‘H-Baba’ recalled the late Swalha as one of the person’s who had vital contributions towards his artistic success. Reacting to the murder, H-baba advised security agencies to conduct psychological examinations to the people requesting for the licences before handing the firearms to them.

Meanwhile, Ms Tatu Owayo, who is the mother of the late Said told The Citizen that they have been forced mourn outside the house of their son after missing the keys to the house. “It is unfortunate that since we arrived here after receiving reports of this incident, we have not been able to enter my son’s house, the house is locked by my In-laws brother,” said Ms Tatu.

She added: “There are reports that the woman’s relatives have locked the house claiming it was property acquired during the marriage of the deceased. We are still waiting to hear from those who went to Kirumba to claim it, ”

Said allegedly murdered his wife Swalha by shooting her several times and committed suicide by shooting himself in the head two days after his whereabouts was being traced by police.

Efforts to get a statement from the woman who allegedly locked the doors and removed the keys were unsuccessful yesterday after the family refused to speak out claiming the issue that was most important to them yesterday was to bury the body of their loved one.

“I can’t say anything at the moment, I am concerned and focused towards burying my child. Maybe we will talk after the funeral,” said Mr Salum Puva, the father of the late Swalha

However, the promise to speak to reporters after the funeral was not successful due to family meetings that were ongoing after the burial.