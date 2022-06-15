NBS estimates Tanzania's population to reach 61.3 million

By Elizabeth Joachim More by this Author

Iringa. The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has said Tanzania’s population is estimated to reach 61.3 million people in the 2022 Population and Housing Census.



This is according to the demographer from NBS, Hellen Siriwa who was speaking during a training for journalists aimed at building capacity and awareness of the preparations for the 2022 National Population and Housing Census.

A two-day training held in Iringa region on June 14 -15, 2022.

The Population and Housing Census will be conducted on August 23, this year and to facilitate the important exercise, the government has allocated a total of Sh400.9 billion.



During the 2012 census Tanzania's population was recorded at 44.9 million while in 2002 it was 34.4 million, meaning the country's population grown by more than 15 million in 10 years.