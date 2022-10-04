NCBA Bank, commits to invest in digital innovation

Dar es Salaam. NCBA Bank Tanzania Ltd (NCBA) has reiterated its commitment to invest in digital innovation to drive customer satisfaction that ultimately propels the country to financial inclusion.

This was said by the NCBA Bank acting managing director, Julius Konyani, during the customer service week ceremony attended by staff and NCBA customers at the bank’s headquarters located on Ohio Street, Amani Place in Dar es Salaam.

Konyani said that through their digital-first approach, they will continue to innovate and share the best-in-class technological advancements and customer service as they provide exceptional financial services and products that exceed customer expectations, with internationally accepted standards.

"Size and scale in key businesses now allow NCBA to offer their valued customers and clients a wide choice of products and delivery methods. Our robust technology builds strong connectivity and seamlessness for customers across various product lines and subsidiaries,” he said.

He urged NCBA staff to keep up the hard work to inspire customers to greatness by offering a first-class customer experience by serving customers with unprecedented efficiency, consistency, and responsiveness.

Amina Ally one of NCBA’s customer pointed out her strong commitment and joy towards NCBA banking services.

“ I really enjoy their services, they are attentive to details and attend to my queries in time, especially when I am in need of a loan,” she said.

Seraphin Lusala another NCBA customer, noted that “ NCBA’s credit card services are great to me. I truly appreciate their customer support services,”

The remarks remain true following the bank’s recent milestone of clinching the 2022 Global Banking & Finance Awards from the Global Finance Review.