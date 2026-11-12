NCBA supports planting of more than 20,000 trees across Tanzania

Dar es Salaam. NCBA Bank Tanzania has supported the planting of more than 20,000 trees across the country this year under its environmental conservation campaign, Change the Story – Badilisha Simulizi.

The latest exercise involved planting 3,000 trees at Somangira Secondary School in Kigamboni, Dar es Salaam, in partnership with the Tanzania Environment and Empowerment Movement (TEEMO).

The campaign covered four locations: Arusha, Kisarawe, Zanzibar and Kigamboni. More than 2,000 trees were planted in each of Arusha and Kisarawe, while Zanzibar received more than 13,000 mangrove seedlings. Another 3,000 trees were planted in Kigamboni.

Speaking during the exercise on November 12, 2026, NCBA Bank Tanzania managing director Alex Mziray said environmental conservation was part of the bank's responsibility to the communities it serves.

He said the initiative went beyond banking services by supporting efforts to protect the environment and promote sustainable development.

TEEMO director Winfrida Shonde said tree planting needed to be accompanied by sustained efforts to protect and maintain the seedlings to ensure their survival.

She added that involving schools and young people was important in building environmental awareness among future generations.

In Zanzibar, the campaign included planting more than 13,000 mangrove seedlings in Muyuni A Shehia, South District, Unguja, under the Mkulima wa Mwani, Balozi wa Mazingira initiative.

Mangroves help protect coastlines, support marine biodiversity and sustain coastal livelihoods, including seaweed farming.