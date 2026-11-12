Tanzania women golfers receive heroes’ welcome after Abuja bronze and Nigeria Open success

By  Majuto Omary

Sports Reporter

Mwananchi Communications Ltd

Related

Latest

  1. South Africa's ANC spokesperson: leader Ramaphosa is not under pressure to resign

  2. Congolese president signs contested referendum law amid fears over third-term bid

  3. Egyptian court postpones retrial of independent news site's editor

  4. Visa barriers push students from US and UK to Asia and Europe, global survey shows

  5. A Ukrainian army unit pioneered drone evacuations. Now it's scaling up

In the headlines

View All