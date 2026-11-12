Tanzania women golfers receive heroes’ welcome after Abuja bronze and Nigeria Open success

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania’s women golfers received a warm welcome after an impressive campaign in Abuja, Nigeria, where the national team won bronze at the All Africa Challenge Trophy (AACT) before producing another remarkable performance at the Nigeria Ladies Open.

Tanzania Ladies Golf Union (TLGU) president Timea Chogo said the players’ commitment, unity and determination to fight for the nation were key factors behind their third-place finish in the continental team championship.

Led by captain Madina Iddi, alongside Hawa Wanyeche and Neema Olomi, Tanzania finished third with 479 strokes, behind champions South Africa, who posted 464, and Kenya, who finished second with 470. Tanzania produced their best performance in the final round, returning 154 strokes, a score that matched Kenya's best round of the tournament.

Chogo said the bronze medal was another indication that women’s golf in Tanzania was moving in the right direction.

The team had finished fifth at the previous AACT edition in Agadir, Morocco, in 2024, and Chogo said the improvement to third place should give the country confidence to target the top position in future competitions.

“The commitment and determination shown by our players in fighting for Tanzania were among the key reasons behind this achievement,” Chogo said.

“We have moved forward from finishing fifth in the previous edition to winning bronze, and this shows that our women’s golf is progressing. Our next target must be to continue improving and challenge for the top place.”

Captain Madina said the players were proud to return home with a medal and credited teamwork for helping Tanzania overcome difficult conditions in Abuja.

“First and foremost, I would like to thank my teammates, Hawa and Neema, for standing together and fighting for our country with one heart, despite the challenges posed by the golf course and weather conditions,” Madina said.

She said representing Tanzania brought a special responsibility and that the bronze medal was a source of pride for the entire team.

The celebrations continued at the Nigeria Ladies Open, where Tanzania demonstrated its growing depth by placing three players among the top four.

Olomi emerged champion with a three-round total of 229 strokes, finishing five strokes ahead of Ghana’s Afi Amezedo. Madina finished third on 238, while Wanyeche was fourth with 241.

The performance became even more impressive with Aalaa Somji and Loveness Mungure finishing on 254 strokes, while Ayne Magombe returned 258. The tournament attracted more than 110 golfers and offered valuable World Amateur Golf Ranking opportunities.

For Tanzania, the Abuja campaign has provided more than medals and individual success. The bronze at the AACT and Olomi’s Nigeria Ladies Open triumph have strengthened confidence that the country can now compete consistently against Africa’s leading golfing nations.