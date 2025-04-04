Nchimbi: Chadema should not be compelled to participate in elections

Songea. As the opposition party Chadema continues its "No Reforms, No Election" campaign, CCM Secretary-General Dr Emmanuel Nchimbi has argued that the party should not be compelled to participate in the upcoming election.

Dr Nchimbi emphasized that while political parties are free to choose whether or not to participate in elections, no one—be it the President, Vice President, or Prime Minister—can prevent the election from taking place.

The CCM’s presidential running mate stated further that if Chadema Chairman Tundu Lissu and his supporters choose not to participate, they should at least vote, thus preserving their right to engage in the electoral process.

These remarks mirror those made by Tanzania’s Registrar of Political Parties on March 29, 2025, during the National Convention of NCCR-Mageuzi in Dodoma.

He reaffirmed that the General Election would proceed in October 2025 without any political resistance.

Assistant Registrar of Political Parties, Mr Sisty Nyahoza made it clear: "The election will go ahead in October 2025, regardless of any obstacles from certain politicians."

Mr Nyahoza, representing Registrar Judge Francis Mutungi, stressed: "The election must occur, and preparations are on track. All registered parties have an equal right to participate."

He further emphasized that calls to halt the election should not disrupt the process, urging political parties to continue their preparations for the vote.

Mr Nyahoza’s comments echo earlier remarks by the Ministry of Constitutional and Legal Affairs Permanent Secretary, Mr Eliakim Maswi, who stated that Chadema alone could not block the election, as it is a process involving citizens and multiple parties.

Dr Nchimbi’s remarks

Addressing delegates of a special meeting of the Tanzania Editors Forum (TEF) meeting in Songea, Ruvuma Region, on Friday, April 4, 2025, Dr Nchimbi discussed Chadema’s ongoing campaign in Southern Tanzania, which includes the Ruvuma, Lindi, and Mtwara regions.

The "No Reforms, No Election" movement, initiated during a Chadema national convention on January 21, 2025, was launched in the Nyasa region by senior party leaders, including Tundu Lissu.

Dr Nchimbi reaffirmed the constitutional requirement for elections every five years since the country’s independence in 1961, stressing that no leader, including the President, can prevent an election from occurring.

In his 20-minute speech at the TEF meeting, Dr Nchimbi addressed the ongoing campaign, stating that Tanzania has a long tradition of holding elections, and no one can halt this process.

"When elections are due, no one—whether the President, Vice President, or Prime Minister—can stop them. I assure Tanzanians and the editors here that the election will take place," he said.

He also clarified that no law compels a party to participate in the election.

"No one can force them. If Chadema opts out in 2025, they’ll have another chance in 2030, 2035, 2040, or 2045. If they miss this one, another will come. No one can force a party to join, and according to our Constitution, an election will occur even if only one party participates,” he added.

Furthermore, Dr Nchimbi appealed to Mr Lissu, saying: "If Chadema decides not to participate, I ask for his vote. I hope Mr Lissu and his supporters will still vote, even if they do not stand as candidates."

He also urged editors: "Let us use our influence to inspire and guide politicians, both in the ruling party and the opposition. We should not prioritise inflammatory statements that could incite unrest. If someone makes an inappropriate comment, let us leave it,” said Dr Nchimbi, who is also the former Tanzania Ambassador to Brazil and Egypt.

Dr Nchimbi added that holding free and fair elections would set a positive example for the country: "By adhering to our Constitution, we demonstrate the strength of our institutions. Those that fail to hold elections stagnate and perish.”

He noted that many institutions in the country do not conduct elections, but when editors take charge, they show the courage to uphold this principle.

Challenges in the media industry

The Deputy Minister for Information, Culture, Arts, and Sports, Mr Hamis Mwijuma, acknowledged the economic challenges facing media outlets in Tanzania.

"The government is addressing these issues, including President Samia Suluhu Hassan’s initiatives to improve the media landscape and ensure that journalists can work freely," said Mr Mwijuma, who doubles as CCM MP for Muheza.

He urged editors to promote peace and encourage citizens to participate in the forthcoming elections rather than boycotting them.

TEF’s statement

Earlier, TEF Chairman Deodatus Balile highlighted the need for economic sustainability, press freedom, and access to government advertising.

He acknowledged the media industry’s struggles and the potential risks to citizens and society.

"TEF continues to advocate for professionalism in journalism and use of digital platforms," said Mr Balile.

He also commended the government for establishing the Media Accreditation Board, which includes three TEF members, noting that it is a positive step for the industry. The board is chaired by the prominent journalist Mr Tido Mhando.

Mr Balile announced that the meeting would also elect new leaders for the next four years.

The election is set to take place on Friday, April 4, 2025, with positions including chairman, vice-chairman, and seven committee members.

Mr Balile confirmed he is the sole candidate for chairman, while Bakari Machumu is the only contender for vice-chairman. For committee positions, 12 candidates are vying for five spots.

The Minister for Constitutional and Legal Affairs, Dr Damas Ndumbaro, reflected on his involvement in TEF’s founding and his pride in the forum’s work.

As a former Minister of Information, Dr Ndumbaro praised Dr Nchimbi’s contributions, noting that he was the first MP from Songea to build a secondary school named after him, and he played a key role in constructing paved roads during his tenure.

Dr Ndumbaro, who is also the MP for Songea Urban, recalled how, in the past, he had voted for Dr Nchimbi, but now Dr Nchimbi is his voter.

"Dr Nchimbi, when the time comes, I ask for your vote, and I will come to seek yours as well," he said.

He also expressed his support for Dr Nchimbi’s nomination as running mate and celebrated at the Dodoma convention, saying, "I stood on the table because the country has found the right person to support President Hassan.

The media’s role

Dr Ndumbaro, a trained lawyer, stressed that the government is committed to ensuring an environment where citizens have access to information.

He acknowledged the crucial role the media plays in national development and urged journalists to take pride in their work.

Ruvuma Region Commissioner, Colonel Ahmed Abbas Ahmed, echoed this sentiment, affirming that the media’s contribution to development is significant.

He expressed pride in the meeting in Ruvuma and its potential positive impact on the region.