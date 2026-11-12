Ndejembi, Mwigulu champion input relief for farmers

Shinyanga/Ruvuma. The government has intensified efforts to lower agricultural production costs, with Vice President Deogratius Ndejembi demanding that subsidised fertiliser be sold strictly at official indicative prices.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister, Dr Mwigulu Nchemba, has ordered three cabinet ministers to overhaul the levy structure governing essential tobacco inputs.

Statements released by both leaders’ offices directs—issued during separate working tours of Ruvuma and Shinyanga regions, aim to guarantee affordable inputs, ease production burdens, and boost farmer profitability.

The interventions come as growers continue to grapple with prohibitive input costs, punitive credit facilities, and market bottlenecks that erode household incomes and overall yields.

Ndejembi on subsidised fertiliser

Touring Ruvuma Region, Mr Ndejembi instructed Agriculture Minister Daniel Chongolo to ensure subsidised fertiliser is sold at government-mandated indicative prices in Mtyangimbole Village, Madaba District Council, and surrounding communities.

The order followed widespread complaints from residents over inflated retail prices, a trend threatening to nullify state subsidies designed to make farming affordable.

Addressing residents on Tuesday, November 10, 2026, after inspecting the Mtyangimbole–Dabaga Water Project, the Vice President warned that the state would not tolerate vendors inflating prices above official thresholds.

He tasked Mr Chongolo with investigating the price hikes and holding culprits to account across Madaba and the wider Ruvuma Region.

Furthermore, Mr Ndejembi urged farmers to prepare early for the approaching agricultural season to maximise output, reiterating the state's commitment to stabilising maize markets and farmgate prices.

Prime Minister’s levy review

Simultaneously, Dr Nchemba moved to tackle structural costs in the tobacco sub-sector after discovering that cascading loan charges within the input distribution chain were severely diminishing farmer earnings.

He directed the ministers responsible for Regional Administration and Local Government (RALG), Finance, and Agriculture to audit every levy individually to craft a sustainable cost-reduction framework.

Speaking at a public rally at Nyamilangano Bus Stand Grounds in Ushetu District Council, Shinyanga Region, on Wednesday, November 11, 2026, Dr Nchemba insisted the trio must collaborate to dismantle punitive credit charges.

“I direct the ministers of RALG, Finance, and Agriculture to sit down and thoroughly review the structure of these levies,” he declared.

The directive was prompted by Ushetu Member of Parliament Emmanuel Cherehani, who highlighted how compounding interest rates inflate input prices before they reach the farmgate.

Mr Cherehani explained that suppliers incur high interest when borrowing to procure inputs, and primary cooperative societies face similar charges when taking loans to pay those suppliers—costs ultimately passed onto growers.

In response, Dr Nchemba pledged to convene a joint meeting with the three ministers and MPs from tobacco-growing constituencies to pinpoint cost drivers and streamline credit mechanisms.

Samia's land directive

In Ruvuma, Mr Ndejembi also demanded an immediate explanation from the Agriculture Ministry over the stalled implementation of President Samia Suluhu Hassan’s directive to surrender half of a 6,500-acre Agricultural Seed Agency (ASA) farm in Namtumbo District to residents of the area.

A statement from the Vice President’s Office on Wednesday, November 11, 2026, noted that the ultimatum followed glaring discrepancies between accounts given by ASA officials, the ministry, and local councillors regarding the February 2024 presidential order.

Expressing deep dissatisfaction, Mr Ndejembi demanded to know why the directive, which stipulated that ASA retain half the land for seed multiplication while ceding the remainder to citizens for cultivation—had stalled.

“We are talking about directives from the President of the United Republic of Tanzania. I want a report today explaining why they remain unimplemented. If ASA officials are deliberately obstructing this or clinging to the land arrogantly, we will take stern action,” he warned.

During a public grilling, ministry and ASA officials claimed parts of the land had been distributed, citing 1,300 acres allocated to an established sub-village and roughly 1,600 acres reserved for public utilities.

Local councillors swiftly disputed those figures, insisting that villagers displaced when the land was initially handed over to ASA were still landless.

Rwinga Ward’s councillor noted that many evicted residents had not received even half an acre, prompting Mr Ndejembi to demand accountability for an unaccounted-for 2,100-acre parcel.

He ordered Mr Chongolo, working alongside regional and district authorities, to submit a comprehensive report before day’s end detailing the delays and identifying who currently occupies the disputed 2,100 acres.

“February 2024 passed, February 2025 passed, and now February 2026 has passed. Who is holding these remaining acres?” the Vice President queried, vowing disciplinary action against obstructive officials.

Infrastructure push in Shinyanga

In Shinyanga, Dr Nchemba also issued ultimatums regarding road and power infrastructure to unlock local economic bottlenecks.

He ordered the Tanzania National Roads Agency (Tanroads) Regional Manager, Mr Ntuli Mwaikokesye, to fast-track the detailed engineering design of a key Ushetu road raised by the area MP so it enters the upcoming budget cycle.

Although Mr Mwaikokesye projected a four-month timeline, the Prime Minister ordered him to compress the schedule. “Work day and night to complete that detailed design,” he instructed.